Chandigarh [India], February 24: Motia Builders Group, a leading name in real estate development, announces the launch of "Motia Dwarka Riverfront," an exclusive residential and commercial plotting project strategically located on New Chandigarh Road, Kurali. This prestigious development marks a significant addition to the region's premium real estate offerings, combining natural beauty with modern living amenities.

Set against the backdrop of stunning river views, Motia Dwarka Riverfront is designed as a luxurious riverside township that offers residents an unparalleled living experience. The project features meticulously planned residential and commercial plots, each designed to maximize the natural surroundings while ensuring modern convenience.

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Builders Group, said, "Motia Dwarka Riverfront represents our vision of creating living spaces that harmonize with nature while offering the highest standards of modern amenities. The project's location on New Chandigarh Road, Kurali combined with its riverside setting, makes it a unique opportunity for those seeking a premium lifestyle investment."

The development boasts an impressive array of features including landscaped parks, wide internal roads, and a state-of-the-art community center. Security remains a top priority with advanced systems ensuring residents' safety. Sports facilities and recreational areas complete the township's comprehensive amenity offerings.

As a gated community, Motia Dwarka Riverfront provides an exclusive environment where residents can enjoy the serenity of riverfront living while staying connected to major urban centers. The project's strategic location on New Chandigarh Road ensures excellent connectivity and appreciation potential.

For more information about this exclusive plotting project, visit their website https://www.motia.co.in/ or visit MotiaBuilders Group's office to schedule a site visit

