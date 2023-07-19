PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote investor education, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), Broking & Distribution, today unveils 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari', a social campaign addressing the challenges and concerns investors face in the equity market.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QXvwRbvN2E&ab_channel=MotilalOswalFinancialServices

The 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' campaign features a thought-provoking video wherein a frustrated investor candidly vents his challenges and struggles in the stock market. Through this emotionally charged portrayal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services aims to educate investors about the importance of having an expert guidance and research-backed insights by shedding light on the common issues that investors encounter and the profound impact their decisions in the equity market can have on their lives.

Speaking on the campaign, Varun Mundra, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL said, "The 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' campaign is yet another endeavour by Motilal Oswal Financial Services to strengthen the bond with investors, ensuring they feel supported in their financial journey. This social campaign echoes our core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity, which have remained unwavering throughout our 30+ years of journey."

"Motilal Oswal Financial Services has had a track record of providing unparalleled services and bringing unique solutions to the market. We believe that knowledge, awareness, and sound research are the pillars of successful investing, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to empowering investors. Our vast research expertise and commitment to excellence empower investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals", adds Varun Mundra.

About Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited:

MOFSL is a financial services company. The Broking & Distribution arm of the group provided equity, commodities & currencies research, advisory and investing platform to retail clients. It also has a large business in distribution of third party financial products.

MOFSL Group offerings include capital markets businesses (Retail broking, Institutional broking & Investment banking), Asset & Wealth Management (Asset Management, Private Equity & Wealth Management), Housing Finance & Equity based treasury investments. MOFSL employs ~10,000 employees serving to 55 Lakh clients via distribution reach in 550+ cities. MOFSL has AUA of Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore.

Credits

Brand TeamVarun Mundra, Vice- President – Brand & Product MarketingAjinkya Kulkarni, Senior Manager, MarketingPrachi Hadkar, Manager, Graphic & Web DesigningSwati Shukla, Manager, Brand and Digital InitiativesRohan Muzumdar, Manager, MarketingFrancis D'mello, Assistant Manager, Marketing

PartnersDirector: Harshad SutarDOP: Alex Thaipparambil

