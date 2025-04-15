BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 15: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand today launched the most creative and AI-powered addition to its highly anticipated edge 60 lineup - the motorola edge 60 stylus. As the segment's first smartphone with a built-in stylus, it is designed for creators, multitaskers, and thinkers who seek precision, control, and productivity on the go. From sketching to advanced AI tools like Sketch to Image and handwriting-to-text conversion, the edge 60 STYLUS brings a whole new dimension of expression and efficiency. It also features the segment's best 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C camera, a stunning 6.7" 1.5K Super HD pOLED Flat display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a sleek, ultra-thin yet durable design in Pantone-curated vegan leather finishes, with IP68 and MIL-810H military grade protection. The motorola edge 60 stylus redefines how smartphones can empower creativity--both inside and out. The motorola edge 60 STYLUS is the segment's first smartphone to feature a built-in stylus, unlocking an entirely new level of creativity and productivity. Designed for those who like to think, draw, and express ideas on the go, the STYLUS allows users to effortlessly jot notes, sketch, edit images, or navigate with pinpoint precision. With seamless integration into Moto Note, users can start writing or drawing the moment they pop the STYLUS out--no need to unlock the device. Whether it's taking quick notes during meetings, marking up images with detailed annotations, or doodling freely with a range of brushes and colours, the STYLUS is versatile and responsive. Features like Live Message let users create animations and share them instantly, while the Handwriting Calculator interprets formulas in real time. The STYLUS also supports handwriting-to-text conversion and appears with a quick-access menu for frequently used apps, making everyday tasks faster and more intuitive. Complementing the precision of the STYLUS is a suite of AI-powered tools that make the motorola edge 60 stylus the perfect companion for tech-savvy creators. With features like Sketch to Image, users can convert rough doodles into vivid AI-generated visuals. The STYLUS also works hand-in-hand with Google Photos AI, enabling more accurate and intuitive edits--like selecting and removing objects with the Magic Eraser. Additionally, OCR (Optical Character Recognition) built into Moto Note allows users to extract text from handwritten or printed content, instantly digitizing it for reuse. Whether you're annotating, converting, or simply creating, the STYLUS enhances every interaction with precision and ease. Combined with the smartphone's powerful hardware, immersive display, and sleek design, this intelligent STYLUS experience redefines mobile productivity and creative freedom. The motorola edge 60 stylus delivers professional-grade photography experience, led by a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. With 2.0mm Ultra Pixels, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and 100% focus pixels, the camera captures more light and sharper detail in every shot, even in low light. AI-powered Action Shot ensures blur-free photos of fast-moving subjects, while moto ai enhances each frame with the AI Photo Enhancement Engine, applying intelligent adjustments for colour, brightness, and clarity. The built-in stylus adds precision to post-capture editing, enabling effortless object removal with the AI Magic Eraser, selective retouching, or AI-powered repositioning with the Magic Editor. The advanced rear camera system is complemented by a 13MP ultrawide + macro lens with a 120° field of view and Macro Vision, letting users capture more of the scene or zoom into intricate details. A 3-in-1 ambient light sensor automatically fine-tunes exposure and eliminates flicker under LED lights for natural-looking results, from concert venues to city streets. The 32MP Quad Pixel front camera delivers exceptional selfies and 4K video, even in challenging lighting. With features like AI Adaptive Stabilization, Tilt Shift, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, and Photo Unblur, the motorola edge 60 stylus redefines smartphone photography--combining intelligent imaging with the power and precision of the STYLUS for unmatched creative control. The motorola edge 60 stylus introduces a truly personalized experience with Glance AI--an exclusive, Gen AI-powered experience that redefines how users engage with content, styling, and shopping. Glance AI delivers an immersive expression of your future self through AI Styling, which generates personalized looks based on individual preferences and input allowing users to visualize their best self, right from the lock screen. With Instant Shopping, users can discover curated, trending styles and experiences, seamlessly reimagining their wardrobe and shopping directly from the screen. AI Spaces takes intelligent content to the next level by generating and curating information tailored to each user's digital DNA--bringing news, entertainment, and games that align perfectly with their tastes and interests. Whether it's discovering new looks, shopping instantly, or consuming content effortlessly, Glance AI transforms the smartphone lock screen into a smart, dynamic, and intuitive hub powered by generative AI. The motorola edge 60 stylus sets a benchmark in immersive entertainment with its class-leading 6.7" 1.5K Super HD pOLED flat display paired with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos®. Whether you're streaming shows, editing visuals, or sketching with the STYLUS, the display delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals with Super HD (1220p) resolution, offering 28% sharper detail than standard FHD+. With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, content remains clearly visible--even under direct sunlight. The display supports 10-bit color depth, HDR10+, and 100% DCI-P3, ensuring cinematic color accuracy and deeper contrast. A 120Hz refresh rate combined with a 300Hz touch sampling rate makes every swipe smooth and ultra-responsive. Thanks to Smart Water Touch 3.0, the screen remains functional even in rainy or wet conditions--perfect for notetaking or browsing on the go. For added comfort, it also features DC Dimming and SGS Eye Protection certification to reduce eye strain and minimize blue light exposure. The viewing experience is complemented by Dolby Atmos®-powered stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio with enhanced bass, clarity, and Hi-Res spatial sound that surrounds you. Whether it's movies, music, or multitasking, the edge 60 STYLUS offers an unparalleled audio-visual experience. The motorola edge 60 stylus redefines style and functionality with an ultra-thin 8.2mm profile and featherlight weight of just 191g--remarkably sleek, even with the integrated STYLUS and in-built STYLUS slot. This fusion of elegance and utility proves that premium design doesn't have to compromise on practicality. The device is available in two stunning Pantone® curated colours--Surf the Web with a smooth matte finish and Gibraltar Sea featuring a luxurious vegan suede texture, adding a touch of sophistication to everyday use. Crafted for durability as much as design, the phone meets military-grade durability standards, withstanding extreme temperatures (-20°C to 60°C) and high humidity levels up to 95%, making it resilient across various environments. With an IP68 rating, the phone offers superior resistance against dust and water, including submersion in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Whether you're taking notes on the go or sketching ideas with the STYLUS, the motorola edge 60 stylus delivers a premium experience that's as refined in design as it is robust in build--bringing together sleek craftsmanship, innovative engineering, and purposeful detailing in one beautifully balanced smartphone. The motorola edge 60 stylus delivers exceptional performance powered by the Snapdragon™ 7s Gen 2 processor built on a power-efficient 4nm architecture--achieving Antutu scores of up to 620K for smooth multitasking, STYLUS responsiveness, and advanced photography capabilities. Paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, users can expect faster app launches, seamless multitasking, and swift data access. For those needing extra memory during intensive tasks, RAM Boost 2.0 intelligently converts idle storage into additional virtual RAM, adapting in real-time to user needs. The device also supports a microSD card expansion up to 1TB, making it ideal for storing large files, apps, and creative work. Stay future-ready with 11 5G bands, ensuring faster connectivity across networks, along with Wi-Fi 6E support for lightning-fast wireless speeds and low latency. Whether it's sketching ideas with the STYLUS, editing content on the go, or enjoying high-res videos and gaming, the motorola edge 60 stylus offers fluid, responsive, and power-efficient performance--perfectly tuned to handle your everyday and creative demands. It also comes with Android 15 out of the box, promising a clean, secure, and forward-thinking software experience. It is built to keep up with your creativity and entertainment, packing a powerful 5000mAh battery that delivers all-day power with ease. Whether you're sketching ideas, streaming content, or multitasking on the go, you can stay unplugged longer. When it's time to recharge, the 68W TurboPower™ charger included in the box gives you hours of power in just 15 minutes--so you spend less time waiting and more time doing. And for those who prefer a cable-free experience, the edge 60 stylus also supports 15W wireless charging, making it the segment's leading smartphone to offer fast wireless power at this level. It's the perfect combination of endurance and convenience, keeping you powered up wherever the day takes you. Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said "At Motorola, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering technology that meaningfully enhances everyday experiences. With the launch of the motorola edge60 stylus, we are proud to introduce the first smartphone in its segment with a built-in stylus, empowering users to unlock new levels of creativity and productivity. In line with our vision to evolve from a pure tech brand to a lifestyle technology brand, the edge 60 stylus has been thoughtfully crafted to seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. We're excited to bring this game-changing device to consumers and set a new benchmark for style, functionality, and performance in the segment." The motorola edge60 stylus is effortlessly intelligent with moto ai, which goes beyond being just a voice assistant--it's an always-on, intuitive layer seamlessly woven throughout the user experience. Designed to enhance everyday tasks, moto ai makes everything from capturing the perfect photo to organizing notifications smarter and more personal. With features like Catch Me Up, which delivers a concise summary of missed updates, and Style Sync, which matches the wallpaper to the user's outfit or style, the phone adapts dynamically to its user. Under three core pillars--Create, Capture, and Assist--moto ai empowers users in meaningful ways. In Create, features like AI Magic Canvas and AI Style Sync unlock a new level of creativity and personal expression. Capture brings powerful AI to the camera system for intelligent image enhancements. Assist features such as Pay Attention--which listens, transcribes, and summarizes audio in the background--Remember This, Recall, and Journal help users remember, organize, and revisit important information. With Adobe Doc Scan integrated right into the camera's Scan mode, users can save, edit, and share PDFs and JPEGs on the go. Complementing moto ai is Hello UI, a customizable interface that lets users truly make the device their own. From fonts and colors to icons, users can personalize every aspect of their experience. Intuitive gestures like twist to open the camera or tap to launch apps make navigation effortless. Features like Family Space create a safe, kid-friendly environment with screen time controls and content filters. Meanwhile, Smart Connect extends the phone's capabilities to external displays or PCs, offering seamless multitasking across screens. All of this is secured by Moto Secure, a centralized hub for managing privacy and protection settings--giving users total control and peace of mind. Availability:

Also Read | Elphinstone Bridge News: Uncertainty Looms Over Demolition Works on Mumbai's 100-Year-Old Bridge As It Remains Open for Public Despite Notice.

The motorola edge 60 stylus will be available in single storage variant - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage in two stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, - PANTONE Surf the Web, and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea. The smartphone will go on sale from 23rd April 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. Effective Launch Price with offers:

For 8GB+256GB variant - Launch Price: INR 21,999* Standard Launch Price:

Also Read | Hyderabad: Dalit Nurse Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Rejects Her Due to Caste and Marries Another Woman in Saroornagar, Case Registered.

For 8GB+256GB variant - Launch Price: INR 22,999 Affordability Offers~:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 21,999* (for 8GB+256GB):

* Rs. 1,000 Additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart only. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 21,999* (for 8GB+256GB).

OR

* Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on Axis and IDFC Bank Credit Cards - full swipe transactions. Making the effective price of the product starting at Rs. 21,999* (for 8GB+256GB). Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs. 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs. 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 449 (Rs. 50* 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

* Ajio: Flat Rs. 500 off on a min transaction of Rs. 2999

* Easemytip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights

* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs. 4000 off on Hotels

* AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs.1000 on Bus Bookings

* NetMeds: 20% off up to Rs. 999 To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-60-stylus/p/itm9e562c122f9ee?pid=MOBH9AEUQKVZZYNH

Motorola website: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-60-stylus/p?skuId=504 Disclaimers:

* Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

* As per techarc research on AI smartphones, Feb 2025 Detailed Marketing Specifications

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)