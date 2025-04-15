Mumbai, April 15: Confusion surrounds the fate of Mumbai's Elphinstone Road Overbridge, also known as the Prabhadevi Bridge, as the long-planned closure remains unexecuted. Despite earlier announcements from the Mumbai Traffic Police saying the structure would shut on April 10—and subsequent reports suggesting April 15—the Elphinstone Road remains open, with no official update on when the closure will actually take place.

Built in 1913, the century-old bridge is a vital connector between Parel and Prabhadevi and sees heavy daily foot and vehicular traffic. The bridge is earmarked for demolition as part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) infrastructure revamp, which includes a new double-decker bridge. This future structure will link seamlessly with the Worli-Sewree corridor and the Atal Setu, enhancing access to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Elphinstone ROB in Mumbai: Century-Old Road Over Bridge To Close for Vehicular Traffic From April 10 for 2 Years.

Uncertainty Over Elphinstone Bridge Demolition Has Locals in Confusion

However, the proposed shutdown has stirred concern among daily commuters and residents. Locals in Dadar, one of the most affected areas, are pushing back, saying that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not laid out sufficient alternative routes or support infrastructure, as reported by the Free Press Journal. They’ve also demanded the relocation of the nearby flower and fish markets, citing added congestion.

Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Objects Demolition of Elphinstone Bridge

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has also raised strong objections to the move. The party has questioned the lack of clear arrangements for residents living on both sides of the bridge once it is dismantled. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also voiced serious concerns about the livelihood of traders and hawkers who depend on the area for their daily income. Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai To Remain Shut for 2 Years From April 10; Alternate Routes Announced, Check Here.

The expected closure is projected to last at least two years to allow for the new construction. During this period, traffic will be rerouted via the Tilak and Currey Road bridges — routes that are already under heavy pressure. Experts anticipate a spike in travel times, with delays ranging from 20 to 30 minutes during peak hours. Public transport services, especially buses from the Lower Parel ST Depot, will also be forced onto longer, indirect paths.

