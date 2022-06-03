Mrs. India Inc is back with its Semi-Finalist, Manisha Rustomji who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/ATK): Mrs. India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageant for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022.

Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World.

The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs. India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Manisha Rustomji is the beautiful semi-finalist of Mrs. India Inc. 2022, a prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for married women. She is a queen of her kingdom. Born with a silver spoon in a big family, she always had big dreams of her own. Running a successful business with her life partner, all she ever wanted was to make the environment eco-friendly and a sustainable one. Happily married with a son, who is successfully pursuing his own dreams, she knew that this is the right time to do something extraordinary for herself and took that plunge to achieve something remarkable and leave a mark on future generations.

She stunned the judges with her confidence and appearance at the auditions of Mrs. India Inc 2022. Manisha believes in giving more than 100 per cent in everything she does. She aspires to win the crown and make our nation proud globally and her drive to achieve this dream is commendable.

