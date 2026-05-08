Business News | MSI Launches 'Back to School - May Promotions' with Exclusive Channel Offers and Student-Focused Benefits

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 8: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its May Promotion 2026 campaign, bringing a host of exclusive channel-led offers designed to make premium computing more accessible for students, gamers, and young professionals. Running from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, the campaign delivers enhanced value through extended warranty benefits, flexible financing options, and bundled accessory offers across offline retail partners, including Croma and Vijay Sales, as well as Flipkart online.

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Commenting on the campaign, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI said, "With our May Promotion 2026 initiative, we remain committed to empowering students, gamers, and young professionals with access to cutting-edge technology at greater value. By combining extended warranty coverage, flexible financing, and practical bundled accessories, we are reinforcing MSI's promise of delivering a comprehensive and trustworthy ownership experience across our retail and online network."

Offline Channel Offers

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1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999)

Customers purchasing select MSI laptops through offline channels, including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Flipkart, will be eligible for a 1-year free warranty extension. The warranty extension covers the following series:

- Gaming Laptops: Crosshair, Pulse, Katana, Cyborg, Thin- Non-Gaming Laptops: Summit, Prestige, Modern, Creator Series

Flexible EMI plans are being offered across multiple providers to make purchases more accessible. Bajaj Finserv is providing no-cost and low-cost EMI options for up to 18 months, valid from May 4 to May 24, 2026. Meanwhile, PineLabs and ShopSe are offering extended EMI plans of up to 24 months, available through May 2026.

Backpack Bundle Offer

MSI is offering a complimentary backpack bundle with select laptop models, Modern, Thin, Cyborg, and Katana -- exclusively at MSI Brand Stores. This offer is valid from May 4th to May 24th, 2026, and is designed to add practical value for students and on-the-go users.

For more on the offers: msi.gm/SA29EAF2

*Selected models are eligible for the extended warranty offer. Online Channel Offers (Flipkart Only)

For online purchases, MSI's May Promotion is exclusively available on Flipkart. Customers can avail a 1-year free warranty extension on focus models, with product pages featuring carousel cards that highlight both the price and the warranty benefit. Each product card links directly to its Flipkart product page.

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