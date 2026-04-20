VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: Celebrating the excellence, diversity, and global impact of Punjabi talent across industries, the Punjabi Icon Awards 2026 was held in Mumbai in a grand and star-studded ceremony. The prestigious event was curated and organized by Congress Leader, Charan Singh Sapra, bringing together influential personalities from entertainment, business, and public life.

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One of the biggest highlights of the evening was celebrated comedian and actor Kapil Sharma being honoured with an award for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry.

Speaking about Kapil's presence, Charan Singh Sapra shared, "On just one message, he was convinced to come. The core value of Punjabiyat is still alive in Kapil Sharma."

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Expressing his gratitude, Kapil Sharma said, "It feels good when talent is recognised, and it feels even better that Mumbai mein bhi hamara Punjab basa hua hai. My relation with Sapra saab goes back to when I first came to Mumbai--he has always appreciated me."

The event also witnessed the presence of eminent personalities including Ekta Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Geeta Basra, Vineet Sharma, Rajat Bedi, Satinder Satti, and Partap Singh Bajwa LOP (Punjab Govt) , Hardeep Brar MD-BMW India, Mohinder Singh Gilzian (US) among others.

The Punjabi Icon Awards is a platform dedicated to honouring individuals who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields while proudly representing Punjabi culture and identity. From entertainment to entrepreneurship and social impact, the awards highlight inspiring journeys that reflect the spirit and resilience of the Punjabi community.

The evening concluded on a high note, celebrating not just achievements but the enduring essence of Punjabiyat thriving even beyond Punjab. Spectacular performance by Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur made evening more meaningful.

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