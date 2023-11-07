PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Oman-based MEC announced today the official opening of their office in Mumbai. MEC aspires to become a fast-growing global engineering solution provider by expanding its engineering offerings to various sectors. The aim is to expand their Indian operations over the next 3 years by hiring highly skilled & experienced talent pool of over 2,000 employees, to cater to the needs of domestic market and offer the best of our engineering expertise right from project inception to execution.

MEC recently diversified its offerings in the Advanced Engineering domain by acquiring Protton Synergy Pvt. Ltd. (PSPL). Merger of PSPL will further augment MEC's domain of Specialized Consultancy offerings and will enable them to diversify their solutions to all their existing clients as well as build new clientele base in other Industry Sectors like Oil & Gas - Offshore, Defense, Information Technology, Pharmaceuticals apart from Oil & Gas - Onshore and Power.

On this momentous occasion, Salim Al Kindi - CEO, MEC, said "The merger between Muscat Engineering Consultancy LLC and Protton Synergy Pvt. Ltd. signifies a remarkable milestone for both organizations. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of Advanced Engineering Solutions, offering comprehensive services to our clients. This strategic step opens doors to new opportunities and reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence."

Embarking on this exciting journey, Vinod Shah - MD, MEC, said "This is a testament to our vision of creating an entity that stands at the forefront of Advanced Engineering Solutions. We are diversifying our business, and consolidating our strengths, experience, and expertise to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we look forward to building a sustainable future."

MEC is committed to service excellence in delivering reliable, sustainable, innovative and cost-effective solutions that will make them the preferred partner of choice in India in the years to come, especially with their newly developed state-of-art digital platform to monitor project performance.

The company has grown multifold to a major engineering solution provider, by upholding their core values that are comprehensive to how they collaborate with their clients.

About MEC

MEC, formerly known as Tebodin & Partner LLC is a leading Engineering Design & Project Management Consultancy firm, offering quality-driven technical expertise & customized services to global clients in Oil & Gas, Chemicals and specialty Chemicals, Power, Water, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals & Defense, sectors covering Concept Development, Basic Engineering, FEED, Detail Design, Project Management Consultancy, Procurement & Construction Management and Commissioning assistance. With Corporate Head Office in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman & High Value Engineering Design Centers in India (Mumbai & Chennai), MEC has successfully executed mega greenfield projects as well as complex brownfield projects balancing all project constraints of cost, schedule, quality and risk. Over the past two decades, MEC has built many trustworthy enduring relationships and constituted a network of primary clients.

