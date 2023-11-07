The defending champions England will be taking on Netherlands in the match number 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The defending champions have had a very devastating World Cup campaign as they sit in the last spot on the points table and they have only managed to win one match in the seven matches they have played in this World Cup campaign so far. The Netherlands are in the ninth spot of the points table just one above England. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Dilshan Madushanka Rises to Top Spot, Adam Zampa in Second Place

England played their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia and they lost the game by 33 runs. England has only managed to win a single game and that too was against Bangladesh. The defending champions will only be looking to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The top eight from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table can qualify for the Champions trophy. England currently sits in the 10th spot.

The Netherlands will also be looking ahead to go for a place in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the chances of them qualifying for semi-finals are very very low. The Netherlands lost to Afghanistan in their last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Netherlands currently sits in the ninth spot on the points table.

England vs Netherlands Head-to-Head in ODIs

England has come face to face with the Netherlands six times and has managed to win in all of those six meetings. This gives England a significant advantage over the Netherlands.

England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Dawid Malan Chris Woakes Sybrand Engelbrecht Paul van Meekeren Logan van Beek

England vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The ENG vs NED match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the England vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. Steve Harmison Suggests ECB Should Withdraw Ben Stokes From England ICC CWC 2023 Squad To Protect Him for Test Series Against India

England vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C)(Wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid. Mark Wood

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C)(Wk), Bas de Leede, Shaqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

