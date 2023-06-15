New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that PM GatiShakti initiative must be effectively leveraged to extend benefits beyond just the infrastructure sector.

Minister Goyal chaired a meeting to review the progress of PM GatiShakti with DPIIT and eight concerned ministries in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official release said.

According to the release, Goyal said that cooperatives and start-ups could support the agriculture sector by setting up common facilities on agricultural lands using the integrated framework of PM GatiShakti and data from the National Master Plan (NMP).

To encourage the usage of NMP for social sector planning, five new ministries are proposed to be on-boarded by PM GatiShakti, in addition to fourteen social sector departments and ministries already on board, to augment the socioeconomic development in the country.

Special Secretary, DPIIT, Sumita Dawra presented the progress of PM GatiShakti in terms of improving the data quality of the National Master Plan. Five new Ministries are proposed to be on-boarded by PM GatiShakti, in addition to fourteen social sector Departments/Ministries already on board, to augment the socioeconomic development in the country.

Considering Infrastructure as a growth engine and the need for a 'whole of government' approach to Infrastructure development, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) was launched in October 2021. It aimed to break departmental silos in project implementation. (ANI)

