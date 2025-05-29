PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29: MYCPE ONE Academy, an initiative by MYCPE ONE focused on making global professional education affordable and accessible, has launched a comprehensive CPA (US) Exam Prep Course at just Rs9,999. Designed for students and professionals aiming to pursue the CPA (US) qualification, this course makes exam prep accessible, without the usual high price tag.

Also Read | Pragyan Ojha Joins Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament ‘The Legenz T10’ As League Commissioner.

Started in 2023, MYCPE ONE Academy was founded with the vision to democratize professional education and make it truly affordable. It currently supports over 2000 students through for EA, CMA (US), and now the CPA (US). The Academy is committed to helping learners across backgrounds gain global credentials without cost being a barrier.

The Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation is one of the most recognized global accounting credentials. It opens doors to top roles in accounting, audit, and finance across firms worldwide. However, the cost of coaching has often limited the access to it. MYCPE ONE Academy is changing that.

Also Read | 'Karate Kid: Legends' Star Jackie Chan Urges 'Rush Hour 4' Makers To 'Hurry Up' or 'Chris Tucker and Me Would Be 100 Years Old'.

Course Highlights:

* 100+ Video Lectures (70+ Hours)

* 9,000+ Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

* 500+ Task-Based Simulations (TBS)

* Full Coverage of All 6 Papers (3 Core & 3 Disciplinary Subjects)

* 100% Video-Based Learning

* 2,000+ Students Already Enrolled

* Mock Examination

The course is fully aligned with the latest CPA (US) Blueprint by AICPA and the video-based format gives learners complete flexibility to study at their own pace, revisit complex topics as needed, and seamlessly integrate learning into their busy schedules.

Be it a working professional or a student pursuing accounting or finance, this course helps to build confidence through consistent practice, guided learning, and mentor support - ensuring clarity and consistency throughout the preparation journey.

"We're proud to announce the launch of the world's most affordable CPA (US) Course, built to make top-tier professional education truly accessible. We believe cost should never be a barrier to ambition. This course offers practical, exam-focused learning, guided by experienced educators, at a fraction of the traditional price," said Shawn (Shalin) Parikh, Co-Founder & CEO, MYCPE ONE. "Our endeavour is to empower 100,000 aspiring CPAs over the next 5-10 years with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to succeed. It's a collective effort of team to democratize access to one of the most respected global credentials in accounting," he added.

"The CPA (US) is not just a credential - it's a powerful stepping stone to global recognition and leadership. To be honest, with the right mindset and guided preparation, this course is easier than most think - truly everyone's cup of tea. It opens the door to high-impact roles and can propel you all the way to the CFO's chair. As Warren Buffett said, 'The more you learn, the more you earn.' The CPA (US) journey brings that vision within reach," said Vijay Narwani, CPA (US), and CPA (US) Educator, MYCPE ONE Academy.

Unlike traditional CPA (US) coaching programs that cost Rs1 - 1.5 lakhs, MYCPE ONE Academy's course ensures quality, structure, and support, at just Rs9,999 (~$120).

To explore or enrol in the course, visit here

About MYCPE ONE Academy

MYCPE ONE Academy is an initiative by MYCPE ONE, with a mission to provide affordable and accessible global professional courses in areas such as Tax, Management, Accounting, Finance, and HR. For more details, visit https://academy.my-cpe.com/

Contact Information

Vaibhav Jain

Vice President

MYCPE ONE Academy

Phone: +91 6357 067952

Email: academy@my-cpe.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698936/MYCPE_ONE_Academy_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)