Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Ahmedabad edition of the Pharmexcil Chintan Shivir together brought senior representatives from regulatory bodies, trade authorities and the pharmaceutical industry to deliberate on strategic priorities for scaling India's pharmaceutical exports.

The interaction served as a structured platform for aligning regulatory frameworks, export policies, and industry capabilities with the evolving requirements of global pharmaceutical markets.

Also Read | Kerala Final Voter List 2026 Released: How to Check Your Name Online Before Assembly Elections.

The inaugural session featured a recorded video message from the Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, which highlighted the strategic importance of regulatory agility, quality compliance, and market diversification in accelerating India's pharmaceutical export growth trajectory.

Discussions involving representatives from DGFT, CDSCO and the State Food & Drugs Control Administration highlighted the importance of streamlining licensing procedures, improving clarity around compliance expectations, and addressing procedural bottlenecks in export approvals.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NTK Releases List of 234 Candidates for Polls, Naam Tamilar Katchi's Chief Coordinator Seeman To Contest From Karaikudi.

Explaining the concept of Pharmexcil's Chintan Shivir, Vice Chairman of Pharmexcil, Bhavin Mehta, said, "Chintan Shivirs have traditionally been convened by our Honourable Prime Minister to deliberate on India's pathway to progress and long-term national priorities. Inspired by this vision, we have adopted the same concept within the pharmaceutical industry, recognising the pivotal role the sector plays in advancing India's growth story.

These Shivirs are focused, forward-looking dialogues where we deliberate on our roadmap for the next decade, particularly on how India can strategically capitalise on the nearly $400 billion worth of molecules going off-patent globally, and what structural, Regulatory, innovation-driven, and manufacturing efforts will be required to seize this opportunity effectively", he said.

Gujarat is rapidly emerging as one of India's fastest-growing pharmaceutical hubs, with initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme is significantly boosting pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The establishment of facilities for APIs and critical raw materials in regions like Bharuch is in line with the broader goal of strengthening domestic manufacturing, reducing import dependence, and creating a more self-reliant and globally competitive pharmaceutical ecosystem.Given that Gujarat already ranks among the leading states in pharmaceutical exports, the industry believes that with sustained policy support and infrastructure development, the state could witness significant export growth over the next three to five years.

"As the industry expands, the domestic ecosystem will also become strong. This will generate employment, drive innovation, and reinforce India's ability to supply affordable, high-quality medicines to the world", said Dr. Viranchi Shah, Chairman of the Regulatory Affairs committee of Pharmexcil.

"The global landscape is rapidly evolving. The multilateral trade framework is increasingly giving way to bilateral agreements, while demographic shifts and changing disease patterns are transforming therapeutic needs worldwide. The question before us now is -- what more can we achieve in the next 10 to 25 years? The opportunity is immense", he said.

Real-world experiences were shared by Pharmexcil's COA members on managing regulatory costs, financing expansion and progressively integrating into global pharmaceutical supply chains.

"The Pharmexcil Chintan Shivir outlined a forward-looking roadmap for the pharmaceutical sector, focusing on value creation through innovation, enhanced market access via Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), and fostering focused entrepreneurship to strengthen Brand India and elevate the value of the pharmaceutical exports," said Vishal H Rajgarhia, Director of Finecure Pharmaceuticals and COA Member of Pharmexcil.

Introducing IPHEX 2026 as the most awaited international pharmaceutical exhibition and conference that showcases India's strengths in the pharmaceutical industry, Pharmexcil's COA member, and Chairman of iPHEX 2026, Nipun Jain, said, "IPHEX serves as a platform for global pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, exporters, and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore business opportunities. This year's event will highlight the sector's evolving transition toward higher-value offerings, enhanced compliance standards and diversified market engagement - further strengthening India's position as a reliable global partner in pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)