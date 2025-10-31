PNN

New Delhi [India], October 31: Mystery Rooms, India's pioneering escape and adventure gaming brand, proudly announces the launch of Prison Island, a world-renowned entertainment concept and global leader in Challenge Rooms, now making its grand debut in India.

This first-of-its-kind venture has been curated and developed by Mystery Rooms, merging Indian innovation with international expertise. Every element from fabrication to setup has been made in India, with technology and creative guidance from the global Prison Island team, ensuring a world-class experience.

Challenge Rooms- A New Category of Entertainment

After pioneering Escape Rooms, Mystery Rooms has brought another game-changer to the entertainment industry with the category creation of Challenge Rooms. Prison Island introduces India to the globally acclaimed concept of Challenge Rooms which has 25 thrilling, interactive cells where teams of 2 to 5 members play together to solve mental, physical, and tactical tasks. It's all about teamwork, skill, and quick thinking. It's a fresh, high-energy format that blends fun with collaboration and is suitable for all age groups. Globally celebrated as the next evolution after Escape Rooms, this new-age experience is set to redefine how India plays, connects, and competes.

The first two Prison Island centres have opened in Delhi and Gurgaon, marking the start of a nationwide expansion aligned with Mystery Rooms growth roadmap. With 30+ successful branches across India, Mystery Rooms is setting new benchmarks in the immersive entertainment industry.

Sapna Bhutani, Co-founder, Mystery Rooms

"With Prison Island, we are bringing the world's most exciting team gaming concept to India which is highly recommended for groups of friends, families, corporate events, birthday parties, school outings etc. Our aim is to make global-level entertainment accessible and memorable for Indian audiences, designed and executed right here at home."

Prateek Panjwani, Co- Founder, Mystery Rooms

"Prison Island isn't just another entertainment concept, it's a globally enjoyed social experience suitable for all ages. Every room is unique, technologically backed, highly interactive, competitive and of course challenging, making it a beyond ordinary experience for everyone. The live leaderboard ensures that the adrenaline rush is high throughout the experience"

Shikhir Bhutani, Co-founder, Mystery Rooms

"Our partnership with the global Prison Island network ensures that Indian players get the same thrill, quality, and innovation as anywhere in the world. This is just the beginning - we're ready to take Prison Island to every major city across India." With Prison Island, Mystery Rooms continues its mission to redefine India's entertainment landscape - blending innovation, creativity, and teamwork into unforgettable real-world experiences. As the brand expands its footprint across the country, it aims to bring a new era of interactive, tech-driven adventures to audiences of all ages, making India a hub for world class experiential entertainment.

About Prison Island

Founded in Sweden, Prison Island is a global entertainment phenomenon with centres across Europe, US, the Middle East, and now India. Its unique Challenge Room concept has revolutionized social and team-based entertainment worldwide.

About Mystery Rooms

Established in 2014, Mystery Rooms is India's largest and most popular escape and adventure gaming chain, celebrated for its immersive storytelling, high-quality experiences, and innovation. With 30+ branches of Mystery Rooms nationwide and a chain of Masquerade Cafe, the brand continues to redefine live entertainment in India.

