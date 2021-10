Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nahar Group, Mumbai's well-known Real Estate Developer popular for its township development Nahar's Amrit Shakti at Chandivali, today announced the launch of its new project called Amaryllis Towers and Plaza.

With this new launch, the Nahar Group is looking at consolidating its position as one of the leading real estate brands of Mumbai that is constantly looking at innovation while simultaneously addressing the changing needs of its customers.

Amaryllis coming up at Nahar's Amrit Shakti, Chandivali, Andheri East is a perfectly designed project for customers seeking spacious 1/2/3 BHK apartments. The development offers home options which are competitively priced from Rs 99.99 lacs only for peaceful living with uninterrupted urban views.

Speaking on the launch of the new project Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson of Nahar Group & Sr. Vice President, Naredco, West said, "Our vision at Nahar Group is to create landmark projects for customers offering an ideal and a self-sustained living ecosystem. Amaryllis offers residences with abundant space, right location and best of amenities be it multi sports court, rooftop cafe, gymnasium, and host of open amenities. Amaryllis Towers and Plaza ticks all these boxes and is ideal for customers across Mumbai to own their dream home in this latest offering from Nahar Group."

Yagnik further added, "The rapid growth in the social and cultural infrastructure of Chandivali along with its strategic urbanisation, makes it an ideal micro-market for working individuals and families. The micro-market has emerged as a one-stop destination wherein homebuyers could live away from the hustle and bustle of the city, enjoy extravagance, abundance of open and green spaces, increased connectivity, metro network and ample facilities. The well-executed residential properties with right value for money have helped Chandivali to become one of the most preferred destinations to invest in."

One of the great advantages of Amaryllis Towers and Plaza is its dream location packed with potential. Situated in the central micro-market of Chandivali between Powai and Saki Naka, this upcoming development is surrounded by ready infrastructure be it healthcare services, corporate parks, educational institutes, outdoor sporting facilities, fine dining restaurants, cafes, or supermarkets.

The newly launched project offers excellent connectivity to suburban Mumbai be it the Western Express Highway via JVLR, Saki Naka Metro Station, CSMIA International Airport and even the Eastern Expressways. A neighbourhood one could only dream to live in a location that surrounds people with an abundance of green Miyawaki forests.

