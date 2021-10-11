New Delhi, October 11: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh today, October 11. The shutdown has been announced in view of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh in which a total of eight people including four farmers lost their lives. It must be noted that the shutdown has been called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which comprises of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. The police official said patrolling will be intensified. A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3.

A union of traders in Maharashtra that earlier objected to the state government calling a bandh on Monday has decided to support the bandh. According to Mumbai Police, security has been deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guards, and 700 men from Local Arms units.

Maharashtra Bandh: What Will Remain Open and Shut

During the statewide bandh today, shops will remain shut across the state today as the MVA government has called a bandh in solidarity with farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The state government said everything will be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee or sabzi mandi will also be shut, reports said. According to reports, the Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday. Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday. As per reports, over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions, and potatoes will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

After the MVA government announced a shutdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the 'Maharashtra Bandh' announced by the MVA. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was quoted urging the people of the state to support the bandh in solidarity with farmers. "I request 12 crore, people of Maharashtra, to support the farmers. Support means all of you join the bandh and stop your work for a day," he said.

