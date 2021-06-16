New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/The PRTree): Comprehending a rise in the adoption rate of nutraceuticals and health supplements, NanoVeda brings the best of minds and scientific valor from the remotest parts of India with a unique solution of making daily nutrition fun, easy, trendy. Backed with lab-tested, scientific evidence-based research methodology to commercialization, NanoVeda, currently present in the US, EU, India plans to enter other international markets with its Nano rapid dissolve strips and other products.

As the name suggests, NanoVeda is a fusion of Swiss Nanotechnology and Indian Ayurveda for a healthier mind and body. Using technology to increase and enhance consumer lifestyle they amalgamated nanotechnology and the power of pure Ayurveda to create the best in the class formula for Nutra supplementation. Shortlisted and featured by CNN Network, TV18, CNBC Awaaz under the PM's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, NanoVeda has been manifesting itself as a go-to brand for healthy Nutra supplements.

The fact that people, in general, started to pay more attention to their health and lifestyles has led to the inception of Nanoveda. Due to COVID-19, the adoption rate for supplements in India and globally have skyrocketed. People have realized the importance of self-care and preventive care rather than a post mortem care approach. All this has enabled Nanoveda to take this opportunity that has helped in accelerating its growth. They plan on innovating and disrupting the Nutra supplementation and health food segment.

Talking about the success, the founder, Rakshit Mehta says, "With COVID-19, Nutra/health supplements was an obvious category to consider. Seeing the adoption rate of nutraceuticals/health supplements and the fact that people, in general, started to pay more attention to their health and lifestyles made it a no-brainer for foraying into space. Also because of my interaction with NUTRIFY India, I was convinced that there was due credit to be given to Ayurveda and to the forgotten heroes of our country who have devoted their lifetime to develop unique Ayurveda based treatments but have not been able to commercialize the same due to lack of market access, lack of capital or health policies in international markets".

The products procured by NanoVeda are in a rapidly dissolving oral strips format with tasty natural fruit flavors. Making Nutra supplementation fun, easy, tasty, and highly effective due to the presence of nanoparticles, increases the body absorption rate as compared to traditional in-take forms. It is lightweight and compact to fit in a pocket, hence, being handy enough to be carried anywhere.

NanoVeda products are VEGAN, non-gluten, non-GMO, non-dairy, non-soya, and nut-free that makes them suitable for all body types. The brand aims to disrupt the supplement market and accelerate the adoption of Nutra supplementation for all age groups.

