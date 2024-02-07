PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: The Fit India movement, a flagship initiative of the Government of India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, takes a significant leap forward with the appointment of Narendra Kumar Yadav, Additional Director GST as its newest brand ambassador.

At the youthful age of [22], Narendra Yadav made history by becoming one of the youngest Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in 2009, achieving this feat with a remarkable first-attempt success in the civil services examination. Known for his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to public service, Narendra Yadav has consistently inspired civil servant aspirants with his motivational talks and mentorship.

Beyond his exemplary career in civil service, Narendra Yadav has emerged as a prominent figure in the realm of health and fitness. A fervent fitness enthusiast, he holds a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle. With a keen interest in nutrition and fitness, Narendra Yadav has dedicated himself to studying and promoting holistic wellness practices, particularly among the youth.

His appointment as the brand ambassador for the Fit India movement marks a historic milestone, as Narendra Yadav becomes the first-ever civil servant in India to hold such a prestigious position. Through this role, he aims to further amplify the message of health and fitness, in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Modi, to inspire individuals across the nation to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

In addition to his civil service achievements, Narendra Yadav boasts a significant social media following, where he shares valuable insights on health, fitness, and nutrition. He is a certified fitness trainer as well as a nutritionist. Through his online platforms, he conducts fitness talks and workshops, reaching marginalized communities and underserved populations to raise awareness about the importance of proper diet and exercise.

Speaking about his new role, Narendra Yadav expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, stating, "It is a tremendous honor to be appointed as the brand ambassador for the Fit India movement. I firmly believe that a healthy nation is a prosperous nation, and I am committed to promoting the values of fitness and wellness among my fellow citizens. Together, let us embark on this journey towards a fitter and healthier India."

As the newest face of the Fit India movement, Narendra Yadav embodies the spirit of resilience, determination, and dedication, inspiring countless individuals to embrace a healthier way of life.

The Fit India movement is a nation-wide initiative launched by the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the aim of encouraging Indians to incorporate physical activity and sports into their daily lives. The movement envisions a healthier and fitter India, promoting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and holistic wellness for all citizens.

