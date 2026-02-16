PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16: Narmada Agrobase Limited (BSE: 543643, NSE: NARMADA), one of the leading players in the manufacturing of cattle feed and agro-based byproducts, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

- Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue: ₹2,164.31 Lakhs (YoY growth of 52.86%)

- EBITDA: ₹167.49 Lakhs (YoY growth of 0.87%)

- Net Profit (PAT): ₹101.34 Lakhs (YoY growth of 1.35%)

9M FY26 Financial Highlights

- Total Revenue: ₹4,533.82 Lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹494.98 Lakhs

- Net Profit (PAT): ₹305.91 Lakhs

Commenting on the performance, Mr Neeraj Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director of Narmada Agrobase Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong and consistent performance delivered during Q3 and the nine months of FY26, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the robustness of our operations. Despite a dynamic operating environment, we recorded healthy growth in revenues and maintained a stable profit, driven by disciplined execution, efficient sourcing, and sustained demand for our products.

Our focus on operational efficiency, quality assurance, and prudent cost management has enabled us to navigate market volatility while continuing to deliver value to our stakeholders. The strong performance during the period underscores the strength of our fundamentals and the scalability of our operating platform.

As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our market presence, improving operational efficiencies, and pursuing sustainable growth opportunities, while maintaining financial discipline and long-term value creation."

