New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Nationlearns.com is an ed-tech Learning Platform where you learn Various Skills for life, Wellbeing, Finance, and others Through videos and articles and also connect with various Mentors, Teachers and financial Service Providers in your city and area Listed on the website and Nation learns application, Nation learns is build to share knowledge and skills in every Stream, however, our main focus right now is to eradicate financial illiteracy resulting into effective money management.

Nation learns App - You can download the nation learns app from the play store For android Which is already launched and IOS will be launching soon. This is an exclusive app where you can find all kinds of learning videos to upgrade your knowledge and skills and also you can find all local Financial Service Providers. It is well designed to provide a logical and smooth experience for the people. this is an easy-to-use app you carry knowledge in your pocket.

One can witness today that people find finance and money learning is complicated and confusing and there are many people who are hesitant to invest or deal with any financial products for two reasons i.e. due to lack of financial literacy and fear of losing their hard-earned money due to misleading and frauds happening in the market, Hence Having Financial awareness and connecting with Verified service providers will make people manage their investments, savings and borrowing smartly.

Nation learns and its Partners equip people with the knowledge and skills needed to manage money effectively. Financial Literacy allows an individual to understand and manage whatever level of income they earn. The brand has worked really hard to put up a lot of learning videos you can Find Various Videos of How you can Spend, Invest, Borrow and Save Smartly for example videos from experts on how money should be spent and managed, Why Insurance is Important and how to Buy Insurance, How your income tax works, How to plan your finance and other Skills which can be used in ways that would make a person more financially Free and have a financially stable future.

Nation learns believes that learning and gaining knowledge improving your skills is what will help any individual in these tough times and when it comes to personal finance being financially sound and aware always works in a person's favor as it enables in making choices and decisions on their Personal Finance. As having good health and being Fit is important Financial Literacy has become one of the top priorities today. In these tough times and it is directly proportional to the economic growth of a country.

Using the best available technology, the company has Created a Platform that will help the workforce and the unemployed youth in this country by helping them upgrade and learn various skills from experts, teachers, and mentors about various life skills and then implementing those learning in their life.

India has a huge population and unemployment is always going to be a concern hence the solution is to learn skills and adapt, Nation Learn sees a huge percentage of people lack financial knowledge which is a very important skill hence they are starting with spreading financial literacy and then will also move on to other professional organized and unorganized skills and the main aim to make learning affordable so that a lot of people can learn says Founder and CEO of nation learn Mohammed Haseeb.

Nation learns through its app NL Partner Listing has also listed and is continues to list many Local Service Providers Like Insurance Agents, Loan Agents, Chartered Accountants, Certified Financial Planners, and others From whom you can directly avail any services or connect with them to ask any doubts or questions. As our service is free for all the consumers however our service providers pay us a nominal subscription fee to list their profile thousands of financial product professionals are seeking advantage of this platform to reach out to their local customers and also provide transparent and best services.

