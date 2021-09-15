Visakhapatnam, September 15: In a shocking incident, a man and his son allegedly raped two minor girls in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam district on Sunday. The accused have been identified as 50-year-old Bapaiah and his 27-year-old son M Nookalu. The incident took place in a village under Atchutapuram police station limits. The matter, however, surfaced on Tuesday when the parents of the rape survivors lodged a complaint against the accused. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Gang Raped in Krishna District, Three Accused Arrested.

The accused father and son duo run a kabaddi training centre in the village. According to a report published in The Times of India, Nookalu became friends with some of the minor girls, and his father also became close to girls who used to come for training at the school. On Sunday evening, Nookalu allegedly took a nine-year-old girl to a nearby field and raped her. Similarly, Bapaiah also raped another girl near his home. The accused are currently absconding. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Stepfather in Visakhapatnam; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

After reaching their home, the girl narrated the incident to their parents. Based on the complaint of the parents of the minor girls, a case has been registered against both the accused under Section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012. The girls have been sent to a government hospital for medical examination. A team has been formed to nab the accused.

