Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, a senior official told ANI.

This state-of-the-art airport is poised to transform Mumbai into one of the world's elite twin-airport cities, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo.

Spanning 1,160 hectares, NMIA is being developed under a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74%) and CIDCO (26%). Its lotus-inspired design combines Indian heritage with sustainable engineering.

Initially, the airport will handle 20 million passengers annually with one runway and terminal. At full capacity, it will feature four terminals and two runways, increasing Mumbai's combined capacity with CSMIA to 155 million passengers per year.

NMIA will become a major cargo hub, scaling up from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes annually, supported by a fully automated, AI-enabled terminal.

The project is expected to generate over 2 lakh jobs across various sectors, including aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate.

India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with operational airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 163 in 2025.

Passenger traffic is projected to double to 500 million by 2030, while cargo volumes are expected to triple to 10 million tonnes, positioning India as a global aviation hub.

Notably, India was re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, securing more votes than in 2022, highlighting the country's leadership in international civil aviation.

A founding member since 1944, India has maintained an unbroken presence for 81 years, playing a leading role in shaping global aviation safety, security, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

The Civil Aviation Secretary represented India at the Assembly, highlighting the country's leadership in international civil aviation.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ushered in an era of transformative growth and innovation in India's aviation sector, according to a senior official.

Driven by groundbreaking legislative reforms, extensive infrastructure expansion, and an unwavering commitment to connectivity, safety, and sustainability, the Ministry has achieved landmark milestones, positioning India among the world's leading aviation markets. (ANI)

