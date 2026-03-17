PNN

New Delhi [India], March 17: In a landmark development set to redefine the premium lifestyle and experiential licensing landscape, Montclair Interglobe Private Limited has entered into a long-term Master License Agreement with NDK Switzerland SA, granting Montclair exclusive rights to develop, market, and expand the NDK Swiss brand across India, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal and Sri-Lanka. The strategic Master License agreement was successfully facilitated by Whiteflock Brand Management, a leading brand licensing agency in India.

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Strategic partnership facilitated by Whiteflock Brand Management to expand NDK Swiss into various products and experiential formats, fashion, lifestyle, Real Estate, Hotels, F&B and beauty categories.

This alliance marks a significant step in bringing Swiss precision, design excellence, and heritage craftsmanship to emerging and high-growth consumer markets through innovative, experience-driven product and service categories.

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Elevating Swiss Heritage into Experiential Luxury: Founded in 1887, NDK Swiss is globally recognized for its commitment to quality, refined aesthetics, and a design philosophy rooted in Swiss innovation and precision. Under this long-term agreement, Montclair will spearhead the brand's expansion into products and experiential formats including:

- Premium fashion and lifestyle accessories

- Beauty/personal care products

- Boutique hotels

- Branded residences

- Food and Beverages - Cafes, Bars, Restaurants

- Spa, Salon and Beauty Academies

The strategy goes beyond traditional licensing -- focusing instead on building immersive brand ecosystems that combine product excellence with aspirational storytelling.

About Montclair Interglobe Private Limited

Montclair is an emerging force in premium brand development, experiential retail, and strategic licensing in India. The company specializes in transforming established international brands into culturally relevant, market-leading lifestyle propositions. With strong expertise in retail strategy, experiential formats, design adaptation, and go-to-market acceleration, Montclair aims to position NDK Swiss as a distinguished name within aspirational urban and global consumer segments.

About NDK Switzerland SA

Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 1887, NDK Switzerland SA embodies the legacy of Swiss craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless design. The brand's identity reflects a fusion of technical excellence and contemporary sophistication, making it well-positioned for global expansion into lifestyle and consumer categories that demand authenticity and premium positioning.

About Whiteflock Brand Management

Whiteflock Brand Management is a specialized brand advisory and licensing agency that bridges global brands with high-potential regional partners. With a strong track record in structuring cross-border brand partnerships, Whiteflock played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and facilitating this strategic alliance. The agency continues to support international brands seeking structured expansion into high-growth markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

Leadership Commentary

Mr. Jitendra Mavani and Mr. Vijay Kumar, Directors of Montclair Interglobe stated: "This association represents a powerful convergence of Swiss heritage and Indian market dynamism. Our vision is to build NDK Swiss into a highly aspirational product and experiential brand that resonates deeply with modern consumers across various product verticals, experiential formats and lifestyle categories."

Mr. Henry Nidecker, Chief Executive Officer of NDK Switzerland SA, added, "India and select global markets present tremendous growth opportunities. Montclair Interglobe's strategic capabilities and market understanding make them the ideal Master License partner to elevate the NDK Swiss brand into new dimensions."

Ashish Saxena, Founder and CEO of Whiteflock Brand Management, commented, "We are proud to have facilitated this association, which reflects our commitment to connecting world-class brands with strong regional operators. This alliance sets the foundation for sustained growth and long-term brand equity creation."

www.ndk.swiss

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