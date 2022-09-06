Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Network18 along with AU Small Finance Bank has launched an initiative with the goal to bring forth the journeys of some remarkable humanitarian works led by unsung changemakers. Launched by AU Bank last year, this year's Badlaav Humse Hai campaign will be a six-month-long initiative that will acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of these unsung heroes who are bringing a monumental difference to the lives of people and communities in different parts of India.

There are many unsung heroes who propel change on the grassroots level in India. Through relentless courage and pursuit to bring about change for the larger good, these changemakers prioritise social responsibility through their work and make their ideas a reality. With the pace at which society is evolving today, people need more such change makers who defy the norms and carve-out solutions to social and environmental challenges.

Network18 and AU Small Finance Bank have been working in their respective spaces for decades for the betterment of society. AU Small Finance Bank - India's largest Small Finance Bank has been, for the last 25+ years, fuelling the potential of many such changemakers and supporting their efforts via their lending and CSR initiatives in semi-urban and rural parts of India. Likewise, Network18 has been helming purpose-led campaigns to bring about social transformation and boost good work in areas of health, sanitation, education, women and child welfare.

In a developing nation like India, where there is an ongoing need for improvement in a number of areas, including jobs, education, and health care, etc., many changemakers have been playing their part conspicuously behind the scenes. Now, AU Bank and Network18 have come together to bring stories of those unsung changemakers to light who can be an inspiration for many others to follow. Across the length and breadth of India, there are variegated stories of bravery, dedication, innovation, and belief, shown by people who rose above their circumstances to make a positive shift in the lives of people around them. Therefore, to put a focus on the tales of these changemakers and honour their deserving work, AU Bank in association with Network18 has launched the 'Badlaav Humse Hai' campaign, an endeavour to showcase the Bank's and Network18's passion for innovation and betterment of society. After deciphering and showcasing the stories of these changemakers, AU Bank and Network18 will felicitate them at a closed-door event to recognise their great humanitarian work.

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, spoke about their initiative and said, "The very purpose of starting AU 27 years back was to cater to the financial needs of those who had dreams and determination but lacked resources to achieve their ambitions. We provided funding for income generation and enhancement to small entrepreneurs in unbanked and underbanked areas who had limited access to formal financing channels. Upon our conversion to a scheduled commercial bank, to make banking easy and accessible for them, we introduced much-needed Badlaav in banking with initiatives like no deposit/ withdrawal slips, no home branch concept, monthly interest payout on Savings Account, video-banking, lending based on QR codes, etc. Some of these badlaavs were communicated through our brand campaign that was launched last year. We are thankful to Network18 group for partnering with us in the 'Badlaav Humse Hai' campaign where we are taking a step ahead to applaud those who are living the spirit of badlaav and benefiting the community."

Sharing the first thoughts about the campaign, S.Shivkumar, COO - Branded Content, Revenue Management, Network18 said, "Network18 is at the forefront of spearheading purpose-led initiatives and through Badlaav Humse Hai we bring to light stories of changemakers from the heartland of India and focus on the causes that matter. I take this opportunity to thank AU Bank for coming forward and supporting this cause, and commit the Network18 strength to make this initiative a grand success. We hope to inspire and encourage changemakers to take notice of the big change that small steps can make."

Follow the campaign Network18 presents Badlaav Humse Hai powered by AU Small Finance Bank as it unfolds the inspiring stories of those who are creating a better world with selfless work.

