Mumbai, March 5: The vibrant festival of Rang Panchami 2026, which marks the culmination of the week-long Holi festivities, will be celebrated across India on Sunday, March 8. Primarily observed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of North India, the festival occurs five days after the main Holi celebration. While Holi is a celebration of the victory of good over evil, Rang Panchami is deeply rooted in spiritual purification and the invocation of divine energies through the play of colours.

Rang Panchami Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Rang Panchami is observed on the Panchami (fifth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. For the year 2026, the specific timings for the Tithi are as follows:

Panchami Tithi Begins: 07:17 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Panchami Tithi Ends: 09:11 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Since the Tithi prevails throughout the day on Sunday, March 8, the entire day is considered auspicious for festivities, though most traditional celebrations and pujas are expected to take place during the morning and afternoon hours.

Rang Panchami 2026: Religious and Spiritual Significance

Rang Panchami is often referred to as "Dev Panchami," as it is believed that on this day, deities descend to Earth to join the festivities. Unlike the social focus of Holi, Rang Panchami carries a stronger spiritual undertone. It is said to activate the Pancha Tattva - the five elements of nature: Earth, Light, Water, Sky, and Wind.

Devotees believe that throwing gulal (coloured powder) into the air on this day attracts the manifest forms of deities, helping to purify the atmosphere of negative energies (Rajas and Tamas) and enhancing the Sattva (purity) element in the environment.

Regional Traditions and Celebrations of Rang Panchami

While celebrated nationwide, the festival holds immense cultural weight in specific regions:

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: The city is famous for its massive "Ger" processions. Thousands of people gather as water cannons and tankers spray coloured water across the streets, a tradition that has been nominated for UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Maharashtra: Known locally as Shimga, the day is celebrated with traditional dances and the preparation of Puran Poli, a sweet flatbread that is a staple of the occasion.

Braj Region (Mathura and Vrindavan): In the temples of Lord Krishna and Radha, the day marks the formal closing of the Holi season with special Aartis and the offering of colours to the deities.

Observance and Rituals

The day typically begins with a morning bath followed by a special puja dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. Devotees offer flowers, sweets like Gujiya, and natural colorus to the idols. Following the religious rites, communities gather for public colour play, music, and folk performances, signifying a collective renewal of joy and social harmony.

