Alibaugh (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virat Kohli has recently acquired a second home in what's fast becoming the lifestyle destination of choice - Alibaugh.

The cricketer had spent much of the lockdown in the tranquil hamlet of Alibaugh and has developed a special liking for the idyllic lifestyle.

The athlete has bought land with Avas Living, a luxury development focused on holistic wellbeing and building an inclusive community of like-minded explorers featuring a limited number of luxury villas and state of the art Wellness Center and Spa. Virat's home will be developed under the Avas Bespoke banner, a unique turnkey service offered by the developer for a select few only.

Right from choosing the land parcel size, to designing the villa in tandem with the Imagination Team of world-renowned architectural firm SAOTA and Chief Designer Sussanne Khan, each aspect of the home is customised to suit the family's lifestyle. Avas Living will be the liaison for the project ensuring all licences, permissions to build are in place and that the villa will be completed in 15 months.

Virat's guidelines for his home were very clear, "When you enter the place you need to feel grounded and relaxed and that's the most important part," he says. Keeping that in mind the Avas design thread of California Konkan amalgamates the romanticism of the coastal region with the contemporary luxury of California in neutral colour tones juxtaposed with bright pops of colour bought in by soft furnishing. Another key element of the home is greenery that seamlessly flows from the outside to the inside and makes the house feel more grounded and calmer. This is reflective of the biophilic design philosophy followed by architects SAOTA which uses a free flow of nature inside and outside the home to align one to the natural circadian rhythm.

"I think it's the first project that blends great living spaces with a wellness center, which is the need of the hour because a lot of people want to spend as much time as possible with their families. Having a community like this which is all integrated in a way that you can just walk and go to your neighbourhood spa is going to be something that will pull people to the project," says Virat about what attracted him to Avas Living in Alibaugh.

With additional RO-RO vessels and water taxi services and the longest sea bridge, the Trans Harbour Link is projected to start by the end of 2023 cutting the commute time to half, Virat hopes to spend more time at his second home connecting with his family away from the hustle of the city. Of course, his home will have cricket nets and an expansive gym to ensure that he maintains his training and yet gets quality time with the key people in his life.

"We're delighted to have Virat join our community of conscious explorers. Watching the design plans come together for his home, I know that this one-of-a-kind villa will be a retreat for the senses and a place of many memorable moments for him and his family," believes Aditya Kilachand, Founder Avas Living.

Virat will join the neighbourhood which includes actor Ram Kapoor, CEO & MD Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhry and many other high net worth individuals who embrace the concept of wellness as all encompassing.

