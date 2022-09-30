Patna, September 30: A government hospital in Bihar’s Vaishali district has come under fire after a convict admitted in the prison ward, was caught enjoying with a call girl, at the facility's de-addiction centre.

According to a report in TOI, a police team raided the Hajipur Sadar Hospital in Vaishali district late on Wednesday acting on a tip-off and were shocked when they found the convict Amit Kumar enjoying with a call girl. The convict is serving term for murder. Bihar Shocker: Woman Pimp Caught Supplying Call Girls to Madhepura Cop

Police said when they found the prisoner missing from his bed, they began a search and located him at the de-addiction centre.

The woman was brought from another state in alleged connivance with a ward boy and four security guards. The police have detained the woman, the ward boy and four security guards on duty. Uttarakhand Receptionist Was Killed For Refusing to Have Sex with Guests at Resort, Says Her Facebook Friend

Vaishali SP Maneesh Kumar told TOI over phone on Thursday that during the raid, the prisoner was caught with a lady and the matter is being investigated. He informed that the alleged connivance of the security guards came to light, during the police investigation.

In a similar case, a prostitute was accused of stealing a cell phone belonging to Madhepura MP Rajesh Kumar earlier this month. Investigations revealed that the DSP allegedly used to invite call girls at his official residence at Madhepura on a regular basis. When he did not pay the agreed amount to a call girl, she stole the cellphone kept there.

