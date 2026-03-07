NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: As the global technology economy continues to expand, women remain significantly underrepresented in core technology roles such as data science, artificial intelligence, analytics, and emerging digital fields. Globally, women account for less than 25% of the technology workforce, with even lower representation in specialised areas like AI and advanced analytics.

India reflects a similar trend. While women constitute approximately 50% of university graduates, their participation in high-growth technology careers remains disproportionately low. Structural and societal factors continue to influence this gap -- including limited access to specialised technical training, family expectations around career choices, relocation constraints, and career breaks related to caregiving responsibilities. These barriers are often more pronounced in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where access to industry-aligned technology education and mentorship opportunities can be limited.

Against this backdrop, Newton School, a technology education and career accelerator, has announced a national commitment to train 1,00,000 women across India in high-growth technology roles by 2026 through structured programs, financial support mechanisms, and employment-linked career pathways.

The commitment builds on momentum already created by the company. Over the past year, more than 60,000 women have accessed Newton School's free and paid technology programs, ranging from foundational learning tracks to advanced career transition programs in data science and artificial intelligence.

Data from Newton School's learner ecosystem reflects both the existing gender gap and the potential to close it. Currently, women represent approximately 25% of learners within the data science program. However, the performance outcomes across placements tell a more encouraging story.

The average salary for data science placements at Newton School remains the same for both genders, indicating that when access to structured learning pathways and career preparation is available, women perform on par with their peers in the technology workforce. In fact, the highest salary placement within Newton School's data science program has been secured by a woman, highlighting the significant potential of women professionals when provided the right training environment and mentorship.

Learner insights from the platform also highlight evolving workplace priorities among women entering technology careers. A large proportion of women learners express a preference for remote or work-from-home opportunities, reflecting the importance of flexible work structures that allow professionals to balance career growth with personal and family responsibilities.

Newton School's programs are designed to support this shift by preparing learners for distributed technology teams and remote-first roles, with curriculum aligned to collaborative digital workflows, global project environments, and modern technology stacks. By combining structured training, interview preparation, and exposure to companies that offer flexible work opportunities, the platform aims to help more women build sustainable technology careers without being constrained by geography or relocation barriers.

As part of the 2026 commitment, Newton School will offer multiple learning pathways designed to support women at different stages of their careers, including its mentor-led Data Science and AI program and new tracks focused on Agentic AI and emerging technologies. To significantly expand access, the initiative will also scale free learning resources through Launchpad, a library of self-paced technology courses and live masterclasses aimed at helping more women explore and enter tech careers before committing to full-time programs. Participants will also receive access to AI-powered career tools such as mock interviews and resume evaluators, along with a dedicated skill-based assessment window for women applicants, where top performers may receive scholarships to help reduce financial barriers to entry.

As part of the initiative, Newton School will open a structured assessment window exclusively for women applicants. Instead of relying on traditional academic filters, the assessment evaluates aptitude and applied problem-solving ability. Based on performance, eligible participants may receive scholarships, helping reduce financial barriers while rewarding demonstrated capability.

The commitment builds on several real career transitions already enabled through Newton School's programs. Shishira M, now a Data Analyst at Meesho, transitioned into data science after discovering that traditional coding roles were not aligned with her strengths.

Tasneem, who faced a health setback that disrupted her career, retrained in data analytics and secured a remote Business Analyst role at ConvertCart, allowing her to rebuild her professional life while managing medical needs. Kirti Soni secured a new role at Yipit Data with a 200% salary increase after leveraging Newton School's lifetime placement assistance following a layoff. Sonakshi Bhatt transitioned from patent research into data science and secured a role at Digit88 Technologies after structured interview preparation. Anjali Choudhary, coming from a biology background, successfully pivoted into the technology workforce after completing her training.

Commenting on the initiative, Nishant Chandra, Co-founder of Newton School, said, "India's technology economy is expanding rapidly, but the real question is who gets to participate in that growth. Women represent one of the most underleveraged talent pools in the country. Our learner data shows that when women gain access to structured training and career pathways, their outcomes are equally strong. Last year alone, more than 60,000 women accessed our programs. In 2026, we are committing to scale that impact significantly. This initiative is about enabling measurable participation in India's technology workforce."

The initiative will be open to women across India, with targeted outreach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where structured technology education opportunities remain limited. By combining financial support, structured learning pathways, and employment-linked preparation, Newton School aims to expand women's participation in India's rapidly growing digital and AI-driven economy at scale.

Women interested in exploring the programs or accessing the free learning resources can take a look here: tinyurl.com/NewtonSchoolWomensDay

