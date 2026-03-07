Popular Marathi actress and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 contestant Smita Gondkar has safely returned to India after being stranded in Dubai due to the escalating geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. Gondkar, who was travelling with her family, including senior citizens, expressed her gratitude to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his swift intervention in facilitating their safe passage home. Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar’s Son Stuck in Kuwait Amid Iran-Israel War; Actress Seeks Maharashtra CM, PM Modi’s Help (Watch Video).

Smita Gondkar Returns to India Amid Iran-Isarel War

The actress found herself caught in a volatile situation as tensions between Israel, Iran, and the United States led to widespread disruption of international travel. Dubai, a major global transit hub, saw numerous flight cancellations and the closure of several airspaces, leaving thousands of passengers, including Gondkar’s family, unable to secure a route back to India.

Gondkar described a harrowing experience in the region, noting that the atmosphere was filled with the sounds of explosions and the sight of missiles in the night sky. The frequent cancellation of flights made it nearly impossible to book a reliable journey home, causing significant distress for her elderly family members.

Smita Gondkar Back in India From Dubai Amid Middle East War, Thanks Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smita Gondkar (@smita.gondkar)

Government Intervention

Faced with dwindling options, Gondkar reached out to the Maharashtra state leadership for assistance. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly responded to the call for help immediately. Sources indicate that Shinde, along with actor Mangesh Desai and Additional Commissioner Rahul Gethe, coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure the family's safety.

The Deputy Chief Minister's office assisted in organising accommodation, local transport, and securing seats on a flight back to Mumbai within 48 hours of the request.

A Message of Gratitude to Eknath Shinde

Taking to social media upon her arrival, Gondkar shared a video of her conversation with the Deputy Chief Minister. She praised the state government's commitment to its citizens, stating that such prompt action is a hallmark of sensitive leadership.

"The last few days were extremely challenging," Gondkar shared. "Seeing missiles and hearing explosions was terrifying. I am deeply thankful to Eknath Shinde Saheb and his team for their constant support and for making our return possible during such a critical time." ‘Jannat’ Actress Sonal Chauhan Returns to Mumbai Safely After Being Stranded in Dubai Amid Iran-Israel War (Watch Video).

Smita Gondkar Shares Her Frightening Experience in Dubai Amid the Strikes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smita Gondkar (@smita.gondkar)

Broader Context of the Middle East Situation

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has significantly impacted global aviation, with many Indian nationals currently seeking assistance to return home from various Gulf countries. Gondkar’s safe return follows similar reports of other Marathi celebrities, including Vishakha Subhedar’s son, receiving government aid to exit the conflict-affected zones.

