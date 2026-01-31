Next Stop: Roswalt Realty Oshiwara Mumbai Metro Station Gets a New Identity as Roswalt Realty Takes Naming Rights for a Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: In a landmark branding and city-integration move, Roswalt Realty has acquired the naming rights of Oshiwara Metro Station for one year, officially rebranding it as Roswalt Realty Oshiwara. The announcement was marked by a special on-ground event at the station, celebrating the association between urban mobility and one of Mumbai's fastest-growing real estate brands.

The initiative reinforces Roswalt Realty's deep-rooted presence in the Oshiwara-Andheri West corridor, a key residential and commercial hub in the city. By associating with a high-footfall public infrastructure landmark, Roswalt Realty aims to build everyday recall while strengthening its connection with the communities it serves.

Speaking on the occasion, Ar. Shantanoo Vishwanath Rane, Chairman, Roswalt Realty, said,"Oshiwara has been central to our journey as a brand. This association goes beyond visibility--it reflects our commitment to being part of Mumbai's evolving urban fabric and everyday life."

The renamed station, Roswalt Realty Oshiwara, connects thousands of commuters daily and sits at the heart of one of the city's most active redevelopment zones. The move aligns with Roswalt Realty's philosophy of integrating development with infrastructure, accessibility, and city growth.

Known for its 'On Time. Every Time.' delivery ethos and strong footprint across premium and redevelopment projects, Roswalt Realty continues to explore innovative ways to engage with Mumbai at scale--where brands don't just build homes, but become part of the city's narrative.

