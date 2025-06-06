BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: As India's education system advances under the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with the continued efforts of UGC and AICTE to promote quality and relevance in technical education, the NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technologies (NIAT) is playing a key role in bridging the gap between academia and industry expectations. Through its University Collaborations, NIAT is enabling UGC-approved universities across India to provide outcome-based learning, modern infrastructure, and deep industry alignment for their students, in full compliance with UGC and AICTE guidelines. The result is a new national benchmark for skill-based engineering education.

"At NIAT, we're strengthening universities," said Rahul Attuluri, Co-founder & CEO of NxtWave & NIAT. "Our role is to bring in everything the industry wants--hands-on skill training, practitioner-led faculty enablement, internships, and placements--while the university continues to own and deliver the core academic program."

The collaboration begins with curriculum insights. NIAT gathers and synthesises these insights from multiple sources -- its 3,000+ hiring partner companies, a community of over 10,000 tech professionals, and cutting-edge in-house R&D and product development. These combined insights are distilled into structured reports and whitepapers, highlighting real-time industry trends, evolving job roles, and skill gaps across domains like AI/ML, cybersecurity, and more. Universities receive these inputs at regular intervals, helping academic councils and boards of studies modernise the curriculum while staying fully aligned with UGC and AICTE regulations.

Faculty upskilling is another cornerstone of the collaboration. NIAT runs industry-led certification programs for faculty, including case-based labs, hands-on code reviews, and access to sandboxed real-world projects. Universities also benefit from NIAT's network of 10,000+ tech professionals through the onboarding of Professors of Practice--seasoned professionals who co-deliver modules and mentor students.

"To become a globally competent professional, students need not only a degree but also the right skills and aptitude. This integrated program with NIAT delivers both. We're proud to offer such a transformative education," said Dr. R.K. Jain, Vice Chancellor, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune.

To power experiential learning, NIAT provides and university integrates an AI-enabled tech platform into its infrastructure. This platform supports project-based learning, live assessments, and real-time feedback, giving students the kind of exposure previously reserved for top-tier industry bootcamps.

"Technical skills aligned with industry needs are essential for today's students. Our partnership with NIAT ensures they don't just graduate--they're prepared to thrive in their careers," said Farhad Yenepoya, Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed University.

Modern infrastructure is another focus. NIAT provides universities with a research-backed classroom design playbook, informed by benchmarking top world-class institutions, and adapted for the Indian context. The design includes high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic seating, smart AV systems, soundproofing, and collaborative layouts--all built to support tech-enabled, project-based learning. Implementation by universities is supported with detailed bill-of-quantities, vendor templates, and rollout roadmaps--ensuring academic institutions meet both AICTE norms and global standards.

What truly sets this collaboration apart is its corporate connection. Through partnerships with 3000+ tech companies, NIAT facilitates structured internships, mock assessments, and placement sessions--aligned with actual industry hiring practices. Using data dashboards, every student's progress is tracked and supported, giving universities deeper insight into career readiness.

"Students today need more than just a degree--they need skills. Through this partnership, students will receive a degree from our university and an industry-ready certification from NIAT. This gives parents the confidence that their child is truly career-ready," said Dr. Ch.V. Purushottam Reddy, Founder and Chancellor, Chaitanya Deemed University.

Students receive a UGC-approved B.Tech degree from the university upon completing the university projects, assessments, courses, required credits, and an Industry Ready Certificate (IRC) from NIAT, based on their performance in skill tracks, projects, and assessments. This dual credential not only boosts their employability but also aligns perfectly with the UGC/AICTE vision of multidisciplinary, skill-based learning.

"From 2025-26, students at our campus will benefit from a holistic program--receiving a B.Tech degree from Aurora University along with upskilling and industry certifications from NIAT. This collaboration empowers students with both academic credentials and real-world capabilities," said Dr. Srilatha Chepure, Vice Chancellor, Aurora Deemed University.

Importantly, the fee structure is fully transparent. Students pay tuition directly to the university for academic services, and a separate, optional fee to NIAT for the Industry Readiness Program. There is no bundling or crossover, ensuring 100% compliance with UGC, AICTE norms.

"This is what the government wanted education to be," said Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder & CEO of NxtWave & NIAT. "And the government bodies like UGC/AICTE are bringing important reforms for change. Aligning with them, we've built collaborations that make that change real--inside classrooms, with universities, and for students who now have both a degree and a future they can count on."

