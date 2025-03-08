BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: NIAT (NxtWave Institute of Advanced Technologies), a leading institution focused on practical, industry-relevant technology education, is proud to announce the success of its students at Mumbai Tech Week 2024. The students participated in a hackathon where they presented fully functional apps and websites they developed, drawing attention from industry leaders, investors, and government officials. Their innovative work was recognised for its quality and execution, earning them a prominent place at Asia's Largest Technology Event. At Mumbai Tech Week, NIAT's students who had just completed their first-semester of technical education showcased their proficiency in AI, ML, and Full-stack development. Despite being early in their studies, the students demonstrated exceptional technical skills that made a significant impact at the event, which was attended by key figures such as the IT Minister of Maharashtra - Ashish Shelar, and prominent tech executives. The hackathon, organised by NIAT's Gen AI Club, featured over 200 AI-powered full-stack projects. Notably, 17-year-old Vega Darsi presented a gamified productivity app to Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream11, who expressed interest in exploring deeper opportunities in gaming. IT Minister of Maharashtra - Ashish Shelar was also impressed by the students' work, commenting, "In three years, I will be taking all of your autographs." Additionally, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO, engaged with the students about their projects and praised their commitment. Venture Capitalists like Sequoia Capital and others were also impressed by the exceptional knowledge and skills demonstrated by the students who are just 17 years old. They expressed admiration and excitement about their potential and praised them for their strong execution and the innovative startup ideas. Mumbai Tech Week, Asia's Largest Tech Event, is a premier platform for innovation, bringing together key players from the tech industry. The event provided NIAT students the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and connect with influential individuals in the technology sector. NIAT's approach to education focuses on equipping students with real-world, industry-ready skills. By combining a curriculum that integrates theory with hands-on learning, the institute ensures that its students are prepared to meet the challenges of today's fast-evolving tech landscape. NIAT emphasises live coding, practical projects, and industry interaction from day one, allowing students to develop professional-level skills early in their academic careers.

