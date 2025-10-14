PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: For its landmark 40th edition, NIF Global presents GenNext at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI opened the event with the remarkable debut collections of three promising GenNext designers. The showcase concluded to resounding applause at The Grand, New Delhi, offering the runway a refreshing influx of creativity and innovation.

Celebrated as a launchpad for future trailblazers in Indian fashion, the GenNext platform once again delivered a compelling display of artistry and originality. This year's showcase reaffirmed its legacy of discovering young talent and empowering bold new design voices.

'NIF Global presents GenNext' stands as a testament to the power of opportunity--proof that the right platform can truly transform careers. Over nearly two decades, GenNext has shaped the journeys of some of India's most acclaimed designers by offering mentorship, industry exposure, and creative freedom.

Powered by Lakme, FDCI, Reliance, and NIF Global, GenNext has introduced over 250 designers to the world and continues to remain India's foremost talent discovery platform. Its illustrious alumni include Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Siddhartha Bansal, Mohammed Mazhar, and Rimzim Dadu--designers who began their journeys here before going on to build influential global brands.

NIF Global, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (a corporation registered in the USA), has emerged as a catalyst for nurturing new creative voices. The 2025 GenNext Show reflected this commitment by presenting designers who transformed heritage, sentiment, and craftsmanship into modern narratives.

Post-show, Shaunik Khosla, Business Head - NIF Global, engaged with the media alongside the three GenNext designers, discussing their creative vision, inspirations, and future direction.

Speaking at the press conference, Shaunik Khosla said, "At NIF Global, we are deeply committed to nurturing young talent, and our collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI through the GenNext platform allows us to do exactly that. Season after season, we take pride in providing aspiring designers the opportunity to showcase their creativity on this prestigious stage, empowering them to make their mark in the fashion industry."

This year's designer selection was led by an esteemed jury of industry experts, including Ainee Nizami Ahmedi (Editorial Director, ELLE India), Priyanka Kapadia (Celebrity Stylist), Nachiket Barve (Fashion Designer), Tina Tahiliani(Executive Director, Ensemble), Sunanda Khaitan (Vice President, Lakme), and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands). The designers were mentored by Sabina Chopra, whose guidance helped refine their collections for the runway.

The three GenNext designers who made their debut this season were:

* Mohammed Anas Sheikh - Presented a refined collection blending modern minimalism with traditional Indian craftsmanship, creating silhouettes that merged heritage with a contemporary outlook.

* Anam Husain - Celebrated feminine strength through fluid forms, layered textures, and intricate detailing, telling stories of resilience and grace.

* Pranita Choudhury - Delivered a bold, vibrant showcase inspired by cultural narratives and handwoven textiles, with experimental drapes and striking colour play.

With each collection, these young designers stepped into a legacy where GenNext debuts often mark turning points in India's fashion evolution.

In championing these emerging voices, NIF Global continues to shape the future of fashion--providing a learning environment that celebrates diversity, innovation, and global perspectives. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, embodies the brand's spirit of modern creativity and individuality. NIF Global's mentorship ecosystem is strengthened by industry icons like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who bring real-world insights to young talent.

With multiple campuses across India, NIF Global offers specialised programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management (School of Management), and Hair & Make-Up (School of Beauty).

To know more about NIF Global and explore its programs, visit: www.nifglobal.college

