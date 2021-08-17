New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Institute of Finance Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) - a subsidiary of NIIT Limited, has won the 'Training & Education Excellence Award' at the Quantic India 3rd Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2021. The award was received by Gaurav Nigam - SVP & Business Head Enterprise Business, NIIT Ltd., and Ruchi Goel, Head Key Accounts and Solutions- BFSI, NIIT Ltd., at a recent ceremony organized in Mumbai, India. Speaking on the award Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, "We are delighted to receive the 'Training & Education Excellence Award' for NIIT IFBI at Quantic India's 3rd Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2021. At NIIT, we have been working with the industry for close to four decades and are focused on delivering outcome driven learning interventions in line with emerging talent requirements of the industry."

NIIT IFBI is uniquely positioned to address the skilling needs of banks and financial sector and has recently announced Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Relationship Management and FinTech Professional Programme for graduates in partnership with one of the leading private banks in India. Speaking at the Quantic India event panel discussion on 'The New Imperative: Delivering Digital Value in BFSI sector', Gaurav Nigam SVP & Business Head Enterprise Business, NIIT Ltd. said, "Any organisation that was agile and nimble benefitted from the crisis. Additionally, at NIIT we believe, that when organisations are going digital, you have to make your workforce digitally enabled too." With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. The company has two main lines of business across the globe - Corporate Learning Group and Skills & Careers Business.

Congratulating NIIT on the achievement Marquis Fernandes, Business Head - India, Quantic India said, "Quantic India BFSI Excellence Awards celebrate organizations, teams, and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using digital as a medium. This award is a recognition of NIIT's thrust in providing the best training services through innovative use of technology."

Quantic India's 3rd Annual BFSI Excellence Awards 2021 is a leadership gathering for companies from the BFSI sector, to demonstrate their thought leadership on their outstanding market performances throughout the pandemic. The event featured the presentation of BFSI Awards to the leading companies in the sector across various categories.

*Please note: Quantic India is a 3rd party organisation specializing in B2B trainings/ summits and business meets and in no manner is related to NIIT Ltd. A total of 15 participants were evaluated for the Enterprise Solution Provider Category where NIIT IFBI was awarded the Training & Education Excellence Award.

