New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) launched LiveWell webinar series to empower customers with knowledge around healthcare needs and instil confidence in people to take charge of their health and life. The first webinar under LiveWell was organized on Mother's Day to discuss various concerns related to mother and childcare in the pre, during, and post-pregnancy phases. LiveWell is an initiative conceptualized by Niva Bupa Health Insurance to bring together medical experts and consumers on a platform to drive awareness and bust myths around common illnesses and general misconceptions related to healthcare. The initiative is in line with Niva Bupa's endeavour to amplify the brand proposition of 'Zindagi Ko Claim Karle', to enable consumers to lead a fulfilling life and leave behind financial worries on the health insurer. The webinar panel included eminent speakers including Padmashree Awardee Dr Malvika Sabharwal, Chief of Department of Gynaecology& Obstetrics at Jeewan Mala and Apollo Spectra Hospitals and Dr Chavi Das from Niva Bupa Health Insurance.

Speaking at the first session, Dr Malvika Sabharwal, Chief of Dept. of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Jeewan Mala and Apollo Spectra Hospitals said, "Motherhood is an important phase in a woman's life, and it was great to interact with the audience to highlight the importance of healthy living and well-being before planning to start a family. Women often ignore their own health either in the pre or post pregnancy journey in fulfilling the needs of their child. Through the Niva Bupa platform, I would urge all women to prioritize their physical and emotional wellbeing as they are the key to a happy and healthy family."

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Unwilling To Match Barcelona’s Asking Fee.

Dr Chavi Das, General Manager, Claim Adjudication, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, "Today's women and mothers are much evolved and understand the significance of financial security during different life phases. Health insurance helps in building a safety net against rising medical inflation and offers various benefits including maternity coverage, health check-ups, wellness benefits, child vaccination, etc. Motherhood is an important phase and women deserve the best care and medical support during this journey."

Actor and leading Psychologist Dr Aditi Govitrikar who moderated the session said, "The LiveWell initiative by Niva Bupa is a great platform to build health awareness and it was a pleasure hosting the very first session with the wonderful speakers. Through the session we attempted to address the various challenges faced by women related to pregnancy and motherhood and sincerely hope all would be mothers would benefit from the various measures discussed."

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes Woman With Special Needs in Pimpri Chinchwad; Held.

The panel discussion aimed at covering a broader view with regards to holistic care for women to plan a healthy pregnancy and measures that women should adopt to manage their emotional and physical wellbeing post childbirth. The session highlighted four key segments related to pregnancy:

-Importance of healthy lifestyle, nutrition for a safe pregnancy and benefits offered under health insurance plans such as annual health check-ups, Vitamin D tests, maternity coverage, premium discounts, etc. which are particularly beneficial for female customers and nudges them to lead an active life

-Significance of post-natal care for women to rejuvenate their health for the long run, childcare support post-delivery and how meditation and yoga can help women to overcome anxiety

-Importance of overall wellness and selfcare for women post childbirth including healthy eating habits to avoid any form of deficiency. The speakers also discussed the importance of health insurance in today's times which provides financial security for women to avail best in class healthcare facilities during this juncture

-The last segment discussed the various challenges faced by mothers as an after effect of Covid. Mental health concerns amongst children and adolescents were a key discussion highlight

This story is provided by BusinessWire India ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)