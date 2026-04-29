Business News | NIVEA India Secures No.1 Spot in Skincare in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2026 For The Sixth Consecutive Year

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: NIVEA, India's most trusted skincare brand*, has once again secured the No.1 position in the Skincare category in the 15th edition of the TRA Brand Trust Report 2026, marking the sixth consecutive year that Indian consumers have placed their trust in the brand. The recognition reinforces NIVEA's strong credibility and enduring relationship with consumers across the country.

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Conducted by TRA Research, the Brand Trust Report surveyed 2,551 peer-influencers across 16 major cities in India. These respondents represent individuals who significantly influence purchasing decisions within their social circles, offering a unique perspective on brand trust and reputation. This year's report featured seven brands in the Skincare category, with NIVEA emerging at the top once again. In addition to leading the skincare category, NIVEA also secured the top position in the FMCG Super Category, further underscoring the brand's widespread credibility and consumer confidence across categories.

As NIVEA India continues to strengthen its presence in the country, the brand remains committed to delivering skincare solutions rooted in care, quality and innovation. With a diverse portfolio spanning body lotions, sun care, skin creams, personal care products, deodorants, body washes and men's grooming solutions, NIVEA continues to meet the evolving skincare needs of Indian consumers while reinforcing the trust it has built over the years.

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Sharing her thoughts on the milestone, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director NIVEA India said: "As a brand, we deeply value the foundation of trust, which we consider pivotal to our continued success and growth. Our aim has always been to consistently strive towards making our consumers satisfied. The TRA report comes as a true recognition of our efforts being channelled in the right direction."

Acknowledging the brand's continued leadership, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said: "Congratulations to NIVEA on securing the No.1 position in the Skincare category in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2026. What makes this achievement especially noteworthy is the consistency, this marks six years in a row that Indian consumers have placed their trust in the brand. Trust at this level reflects not just product performance, but long-term reliability and emotional connection with consumers. NIVEA's continued leadership in skincare demonstrates how sustained brand credibility, familiarity, and product efficacy translate into enduring consumer confidence."

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