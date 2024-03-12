SRV Media

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12: Nix Study Abroad, a dynamic subsidiary of Nix Tour India Pvt Ltd, proudly opens its headquarters in Greater Noida. Nix Study Abroad was incepted in 2016 by visionary entrepreneur and MBBS graduate Dr. Nikesh Ranjan, with a mission to improve access to global education for Indian students. The new office located near Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida is a major landmark in the brand's promise to provide world-class education and unlock a universe of opportunities. It offers various courses such as MBBS in Russia, MBBS in Georgia, MBBS in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Additionally, it offers MBA, Engineering and Aviation programs in countries like the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, the UK and Europe to meet various educational goals of students.

Nix Study Abroad stands out for its unique opportunity to collaborate with public and private universities. Such cooperation ensures a smooth and reliable process for students studying abroad. This strategy streamlines the application and admissions process, making advanced education possible.

The founder of Nix Tour India Pvt Ltd., Dr. Nikesh Ranjan is a renowned MBBS graduate. His commendable vision and unwavering determination led to the development of several important projects under the Nix banner such as Nixtour.com, Nix Multi-specialty Hospital, Nixtour Holidays, Nixtour Visa, Nixtour Charters and the highly regarded Nix Study Abroad program.

Sharing his excitement on the latest venture, Dr. Nikesh Ranjan said, "Our new corporate office in Greater Noida is an affirmation of our steadfast devotion to offering superior learning options for Indian students. We believe that high-standard education should be within everyone's reach, and this new office will act as a portal for students to discover global educational experiences."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nixtour Charters emerged as a crucial force, showcasing unwavering dedication by joining the Indian Government's Vande Bharat Mission. The company flew 150 charter flights from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia, effectively bringing home over 15,000 Indian nationals stuck overseas. This achievement underscored the brand's enduring stability and devotion to national duty.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Nix Healthcare, a subsidiary of Nix Group, brought in nearly 20,000 oxygen concentrators. These much-needed devices were widely shared among various government agencies, including state governments, NGOs, and government and private health centers. This initiative underlines Nix Group's commitment to improving society and health care in difficult situations.

As Nix Study Abroad continues to expand its presence, the brand's foremost dedication lies in empowering aspiring students from underprivileged backgrounds to fulfill their aspirations of pursuing careers in esteemed professions like medicine at renowned international universities.

For more information, please visit - https://nixstudyabroad.com/

