Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Sonu Nigam's 'Satrangi Re', held at the MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai, on November 9, 2025, was a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on the city's music scene. The event, which saw close to 13000 music lovers in attendance, grooving to his tunes, was a testament to the Padma Shri recipient's enduring popularity and the power of music to unite and inspire. The grand-scale live production, produced by NR Talent & Event Management, was a masterclass in cinematic design and world-class execution.

The concert featured a spectacular audio-visual journey curated around the seven emotions of love, with dynamic, colour-coordinated visuals that evolved with every song. Hydraulic stage movements and immersive lighting effects added to the sensory experience, creating an unforgettable night for the audience.

Sonu Nigam's performance was electrifying, and his rendition of the timeless classic 'Bijuria' was truly unforgettable! The way he brought the house down, joined by enthusiastic young fans on stage, was pure magic. The energy was palpable as they danced together, holding up a poster that pleaded for them to join him on stage. The crowd erupted in cheers, mesmerised by the spectacle.

The Xylo glow band experience was a highlight of the evening, adding a new dimension to the concert. The first-of-its-kind concert design, which merges technology, theatre, and emotion, sets a new benchmark for live music experiences in India.

Talking about his performance, Sonu Nigam says, "Satrangi Re is a very carefully and tastefully curated concept for true music aficionados. The kind of effort invested by Namrata and Rabbani from NR Talent & Event Management, as well as the entire team, is unbelievable. What Mumbai experienced at the first concert of the tour was unmatched. As someone who has performed thousands of concerts across the world, it was a one-of-a-kind night for me, too. Curating a thematic show of this stature is no mean feat, and I cannot thank the universe and my extended family enough for the unbelievable night. It only encourages me to keep at it."

Speaking about the world-class scale and production of the show, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Organiser and Co-founder, NR Talent & Event Management, said, "Satrangi Re, our multi-city tour, is our baby and we couldn't have dreamt of a better beginning than what unfolded in Mumbai. Sonu ji is my brother, my family, hence we wanted to leave no stone unturned to match the magic he's synonymous to. His repertoire of music is unmatched, and that, coupled with the effort he invests in his craft, only makes you more confident as an organiser. I'm certain what Mumbai experienced was one-of-a-kind, and it only encourages us to keep organising many more such stellar shows."

Namrata Gupta Khan, Organiser and Co-founder, NR Talent & Event Management, added, "Our entire team spent almost a year prepping for Satrangi Re, because it's an endeavour that demanded a lot of uniqueness vis-a-vis production and scale. We are glad it got such a stellar start in Mumbai. Sonu ji made it feel like a living dream. While planning the aesthetics of this tour, we decided to go all out because when the artist is as enthusiastic and unmatchably talented as Sonu ji, every risk and challenge seems worth it. We have been revelling in the feedback that's been coming our way and can't wait to take the magic of Satrangi Re to other cities."

About NR Talent & Event Management

NR Talent & Event Management is a leading event production company, known for creating immersive and unforgettable experiences. Previous productions include Haazri with A.R. Rahman, Sau Saal Pehle with Sonu Nigam and Kishore Kumar Shaan Se with Shaan, among many others.

