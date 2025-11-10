Vadodara, November 10: The iQOO 15 is scheduled to launch on November 26, 2025. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offer more powerful performance compared to the iQOO 13 smartphone launched last year. For the first time, the iQOO 15 will reportedly break away from its previous four-year upgrade cycle and offer up to five years of OS updates. This could be a major change for users purchasing the device this year.

The iQOO 12 offered four years of software updates and five years of security updates. Originally, it was set to receive three years of updates and five years of security patches. However, the upcoming iQOO 15 smartphone could receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security updates, according a report by Gizmochina. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch in Coming Months, Likely Coming With 200MP Periscope Telephoto Camera; Check Other Rumoured Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15 5G will be launched in India, likely with the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart. The upcoming smartphone was launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, and is expected to be paired with the Q3 Supercomputing chip and Adreno 840 GPU. The flagship smartphone features a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3168x1440-pixel resolution, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. Samsung Galaxy Users Targeted by Hackers for Months To Access Photos, Contacts and Call Logs; Android Spyware ‘Landfall’ Exposed: Report.

The iQOO 15 could come with the same 7,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging speeds. The flagship may sport a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the device will feature a 32MP camera. Additionally, it will include a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a 14,000mm² VC cooling chamber for heat dissipation.

