YouTube Channel ‘DXPDIPAK’ Shares Videos Claiming To Show Horrific Train and Air Accidents in India; Viral Clips Are AI-Generated, Says PIB

Mumbai, November 10: Several videos circulating on the YouTube channel "DXPDIPAK" have sparked concern among viewers, claiming to show horrifying train and air accidents in India. The clips depict chaotic scenes of passengers crying for help and train coaches plunging into a river after a bridge collapse. Since joining the platform on October 19, 2025, the channel has amassed 326K subscribers and uploaded 72 short videos, each portraying dramatic visuals of alleged accidents.

These videos have quickly gone viral, with many users mistaking them for real incidents and expressing fear and outrage in the comment sections. However, upon closer examination, it was observed that many of these videos feature the same group of people in different accident scenarios, suggesting they may not be authentic. The exaggerated visuals, abrupt edits, and lack of credible source citations further fueled suspicion. Did a Wave Crash Through Beachside Gym? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

PIB Fact Check: ‘DXPDIPAK’ YouTube Channel’s Viral Train and Air Crash Videos Are AI-Generated

According to PIB Fact Check, all the viral videos shared on the "DXPDIPAK" YouTube channel are AI-generated and not real recordings of any train or aircraft accident. The government’s official fact-checking unit clarified that the content was created using artificial intelligence tools with the intent of spreading fear and misinformation among the public. Did a Muslim Migrant Urinate on Pork in a French Supermarket? Fact Check Reveals It Was a Prank Video.

PIB Fact Check: Viral Train, Air Crash Videos Are AI-Generated

Authorities have urged citizens not to trust or share such fabricated visuals and to rely only on official sources like the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and government agencies for verified information. The public has also been encouraged to play an active role in combating fake news and preventing the spread of AI-generated misinformation.

Claim : A YouTube channel named “DXPDIPAK” has shared multiple videos allegedly showing real train and air accidents. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check has confirmed that all such videos are AI-generated and cautioned users against sharing misleading, fear-inducing content online. Full of Trash Clean

