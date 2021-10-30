Through the Aangan Utsav, NSHM's Centre of Creative and Performing Arts (CCPA) encourages students to showcase their creativity and innovativeness

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI/SRV Media): NSHM's Centre of Creative and Performing Arts (CCPA) created the first freelance online student engagement program called the Aangan Utsav to encourage students and showcase their creativity and innovativeness in October 2020. The program revolved around the concept of DASHABHUJA and witnessed participation of distinguished guests from Kolkata and other parts of India, performing in harmony with the students and faculty members of NSHM.

Prominent personalities like Rudraprasad Sengupta, Theatre Director & Scholar; Tanusree Shankar, Dancer & Choreographer; Ashoke Viswanathan, Dean, SRFTI & Film Director; Pandit Bickram Ghosh, Percussionist and Composer and Mir Afsar Ali, RJ Radio Mirchi have been associated as expert advisors to Aangan.

Since its inception, over the year the Centre has offered online classes from November 2020 as part of extended learning. Recognising the need to actively involve students the Centre began careful planning of offline events where the students were encouraged to learn to speak and perform on camera, write scripts, sing, dance, act, recite poems, showcase their talents and create visually appealing recorded programs for NSHM online platforms. All the offline events were conducted with strict adherence to Covid Protocols.

The Centre has made several successful programs including Zinda Dil, Rang Utsav, Baishakher Adda, Summer Fest, Rythmn in Rains and live performances of Aangan Band. With an aim to deliver superior content than before, the creative get-together of students offered them a refuge in performing arts and provided them opportunities to rehearse, jam, innovate, perform and learn together.

Rina Mitra, Head - Aangan, NSHM Knowledge Campus said, "Engaging in any form of art is incredibly therapeutic as it distracts one's mind from temporal trials and tribulations and helps them focus on enhancing creativity. On the threshold of adulthood and career, the young students were particularly the worst hit by the pandemic, without access to their friends and college campus life. Challenged with an empty college and an online platform, the CCPA team worked towards strategizing and mobilizing resources to engage students creatively through various activities and performing arts."

NSHM undergraduate and postgraduate students have the opportunity to undergo both Traditional and Contemporary training programmes, urban and folk pursuits in the field of creative arts and performing arts, under the Aangan initiative. Every semester, they can be trained across various creative disciplines like theatre, dance, fine arts, music and more.

