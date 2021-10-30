Manchester United have an important game coming up against Tottenham Hotspur with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job on the line. The game hilariously dubbed as ‘El Sackicko’ with Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is also under severe pressure due to his team’s inconsistent performances ever since his appointment. Visitors Manchester United were humiliated 0-5 at Old Trafford by arch-rivals Liverpool last week which created furor amongst the fans. It is clear club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost the trust of the fans but is still being backed by the board. But it is difficult to see him surviving another defeat with an international break looming. Manchester United Transfer News: Antonio Conte No Longer First Choice As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Gets Lifeline.

Bryan Gil will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Tottenham Hotspur but Ryan Sessegnon is definitely out. Harry Kane will lead the attacking line for the hosts with Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura on the wings. Tanguy Ndombele as a no 10 will sit in the pockets of space left behind by Manchester United’s midfield and try and orchestrate attacks. Eric Dier on his day can be world-class but handling Cristiano Ronaldo is a tough ask for the English defender. David Warner Does a Cristiano Ronaldo, Removes Coke Bottle During Recent Interview (See Video).

Paul Pogba has been ruled out for Manchester United following his terrible challenge on Naby Keita in the last game. Donny Van de Beek and Nemanja Matic will be pushing for a start considering the state of the visitors’ midfield. Jadon Sancho looks like being frozen out of the first team which is not good signs for the youngster. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have not linked up well with Ronaldo so far and Ole must find a solution for the burning issue.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The game will be held on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost the most games against Manchester United in the Premier League era than they have managed against any other club. But tonight’s game might just end in a scored draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2021 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).