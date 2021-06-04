The company powers operations of more than 200 financial institutions in over 50 countries

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Nucleus Software said on Friday its standalone profit afte tax for the January to March quarter totalled Rs 26 crore as against Rs 35 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit stood at 27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 28 crore in Q4 FY20.

Standalone revenues was Rs 118 crore as against Rs 140 crore in the same period. On a consolidated basis, revenues (total income) in Q4 stood at Rs 131 crore as against Rs 149 crore in Q4 of 2019-20.

In FY21, the company reported consolidated profit of Rs 118 crore, up from Rs 89 crore in FY20 on revenues of Rs 553 crore (Rs 558 crore).

"We are seeing a strong demand for our product offerings and believe that barring any unforeseen circumstances, we should do better this year," said Managing Director Vishnu R Dusad.

Nucleus Software powers the operations of more than 200 financial institutions in over 50 countries, supporting retail lending, corporate banking, cash management, mobile and internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas.

Its products facilitate more than 26 million transactions each day, managing over 200 billion dollars of loans and enabling more than 200,000 users logging in daily. (ANI)

