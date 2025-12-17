PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17: Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd, a leader in workplace innovation, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Chennai Smashers in the ongoing tennis tournament.

This partnership reflects Nukleus's commitment to sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence--values shared by both corporate and sporting arenas. By supporting the Smashers, the company aims to inspire young talent and strengthen community engagement.

Commenting on the association, Ajay Singhal, CEO, Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd, said,

We are delighted to partner with the Chennai Smashers. Their energy and passion mirror our vision of building dynamic, high-performing environments. Together, we hope to inspire athletes and professionals alike to achieve their best."

The Chennai Smashers welcomed the sponsorship as a timely boost, thanking Nukleus for supporting their mission to bring pride to Chennai and Indian tennis.

Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd

Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd delivers innovative office design, technology, and operational solutions. Focused on efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability, the company empowers organizations to create workspaces that drive productivity and success.

