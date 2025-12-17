Is the 'Drone Show Accident in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, December 17: Did a drone show event meet with an accident in Maharashtra's Mumbai? A video going viral on social media claims that a drone show accident occurred in Mumbai recently. The viral clip begins with three women dancing on three separate drones in front of the Gateway of India in Colaba. "Drone show accident in Mumbai," the caption of the viral video read.

The viral clip shows three women dancing on drones when all of a sudden one of them trips and falls down on the ground. The video then ends abruptly as the other are seen continuing their performance. As per the video, the incident took place in front of the Gateway of India during a drone show. However, that's not the complete truth. Although the video appears to be genuine, scroll below to know if the clip is real or fake. Viral Video Showing 'India's First Pod Taxi Service' in Mumbai Real or Fake? The Truth Is AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online.

Video Video Showing Drine Show Accident in Mumbai Is AI-Generated Clip

A screengrab of the AI-generated video going viral on social media (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral video showing a drone show accident in Mumbai was found to be fake news. The viral clip is an AI-generated video going viral on social media. The viral reel was made by Instagram user Rahul Nanda, who is an AI filmmaker and VFX artist. In his post, the Instagram influencer, who has garnered over 2 billion views on all his AI videos, said that he used Imagine Art, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool, to create the video. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Fake? Payal Dhare Fans Claim Alleged MMS Leak Is AI Deepfake.

There are no credible news reports of official confirmation from Mumbai police confirming that a drone show met with an accident at the Gateway of India in Colaba. Hence, the alleged claim that a drone show met with an accident in Mumbai is not a real video but a fake clip made using artificial intelligence that is going viral on social media. As clarified above, the video was made by an AI filmmaker who makes viral reels using artificial intelligence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Claim : A drone show event met with an accident in Mumbai recently. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral video showing drone show accident in Mumbai is an AI-generated clip. Full of Trash Clean

