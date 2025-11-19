PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India's Trusted Building Materials Company, has been honoured with the SAP ACE Award in the 'Disruptor - Customer Experience Management' category, recognising its outstanding achievements in digital innovation and transformation. The award celebrates organisations that demonstrate exemplary use of SAP technologies to drive business excellence.

Also Read | Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? All About Indian-Origin Pregnant Woman Killed in BMW-Kia Car Crash in Sydney.

Nuvoco earned this prestigious recognition for its Nuvoco Customer Portal - NuvoSETU, a unified digital B2B platform that seamlessly integrates critical customer functions, including order management, quotes, payments, account statements, and loyalty programmes across its Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials businesses. As a single digital ecosystem, the platform enhances operational efficiency and transparency, reflecting a customer-centric culture aimed at maximizing customer delight.

NuvoSETU stood out for its scale and impact, with 95% of Nuvoco's cement orders now being placed through the platform across 13 states, bringing over 5,300 customers onto a fully digitised order lifecycle. With 24/7 self-service ordering, real-time order tracking, automated plant assignment, integrated dashboards, and comprehensive financial visibility, the portal has significantly transformed customer experience and operational processes.

Also Read | 'This Is Terrorism and Nothing Else': Asaduddin Owaisi on Dr Umar Un Nabi's Suicide Bombing Video of Delhi Blast.

Built on SAP Commerce Cloud, S/4HANA, Sales Services Cloud, CPI, and other SAP technologies, the platform delivers seamless, scalable, and automated workflows, strengthening logistics optimisation, financial accuracy, and channel partner empowerment.

Navin Singhania, Head - Information Management, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., said, "The Nuvoco Customer Portal has transformed the way our customers interact with the business--providing real-time visibility, simplified processes, and an enhanced digital-first experience. We are proud to be recognised by SAP for building one of the most comprehensive digital ecosystems in the building materials industry. The award reflects Nuvoco's commitment to reimagining customer experience, creating value for our stakeholders, and driving industry-leading digital transformation."

NuvoSETU forms a key pillar of Nuvoco's DEN (Digital Enabled Nuvoco) agenda, supporting the company's vision to lead the industry with scalable digital platforms, efficient operations, and superior customer experience. The platform strengthens Nuvoco's long-term strategic roadmap by enabling future-ready business processes and sustained market competitiveness.

This year, the SAP ACE Awards received more than 230 entries, of which only 50 were shortlisted and just 23 organisations were declared winners across various categories. The ACE Awards are presented by INDUS -- the SAP India User Group -- and are regarded as a benchmark for digital excellence in the country.

About Nuvoco Vistas

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited ("Nuvoco / The Company") is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started its operations in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and further acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999 and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in 2025. Furthermore, the Company plans to add 4 MMTPA of grinding capacity through equipment upgradation, process improvements, internal debottlenecking initiatives and an additional mill. With this, the Company is on track to achieve 35 MMTPA cement capacity by the end of FY2026-27, consolidating its position as India's 5th largest cement group in terms of capacity for long term. The Company reported INR 10,357 Cr. in total revenue from operations in FY25.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco's Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco's RMX business possesses a pan India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco's MBM product portfolio, under the 'Zero M' brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company on www.nuvoco.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826111/Nuvoco_SAP_ACE_Award.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)