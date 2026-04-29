Business News | Nvidia Executive Visits Doosan Robotics to Advance Humanoid Robot Collaboration

Seoul [South Korea], April 29 (ANI): Madison Huang, the senior director of product marketing at Nvidia visited Doosan Robotics on Wednesday, as the South Korean company and the US tech giant step up their partnership to build a robot execution platform and commercialize industrial humanoid robots by 2028.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, Huang, who is the eldest daughter of Nvidia cofounder and CEO Jensen Huang, toured the company's innovation center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. During the visit, she met with Doosan Robotics CEO Kim Min-pyo to discuss the integration of Doosan's Agentic Robot Operating System with Nvidia's simulation tools and AI training frameworks.

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The collaborative platform enables robots to perceive their surroundings, optimize movement paths, and perform high-precision tasks.

Through the collaboration, Doosan Robotics aims to develop a robot execution platform capable of operating reliably in real-world industrial environments. The two sides are currently considering the development of several key components, including robot-AI interfaces, standardized control protocols, task-specific models, and safety control guardrails to support the new ecosystem.

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"The success of physical AI depends not only on the intelligence of AI models, but also on the stability of execution platforms that can operate without error in real-world environments," the report quoted Kim.

The partnership established a roadmap to unveil intelligent robot solutions powered by the Agentic Operating System in 2027. This milestone is intended to lead directly into the scheduled launch of industrial humanoid robots in 2028.

"Based on today's discussions, we will push forward the commercialization of intelligent robotic solutions and industrial humanoids by combining Doosan's hardware manufacturing capabilities with Nvidia's software ecosystem," the report quoted Kim.

In addition to technical development, the companies are considering showcasing their joint achievements at global trade shows. As per the report, the current plans include a potential joint exhibition at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2027. (ANI)

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