Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: With AI reshaping classrooms, assessments, and school leadership worldwide, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, recently hosted "Leading with AI: Shaping the Future of Education," a first-of-its-kind conference for educators across Hyderabad. The conference brought together senior leadership from leading schools across Hyderabad to explore how Artificial Intelligence can be used meaningfully and responsibly to transform teaching, learning and leadership.

The conference featured a high-impact keynote and workshop by international leadership coach Ann Palmer, who guided delegates through practical frameworks on AI-enabled leadership, change management, and preparing students for an AI-powered future.

"We explored leadership in the context of our school, with staff diving deeper into their roles, reflecting, setting intentions and actions to make leadership more visible across school. We focused on AI in education the myths, realities, anxieties, and how to use AI sustainably while keeping data protection, organic thinking, and student safety in mind," Dipika Rao, Principal, Oakridge International School, Gachibowli.

Designed as a working forum rather than a conventional seminar, the conference gave delegates the opportunity to understand global trends in AI in education and their implications for Indian schools, explore real classroom use cases spanning personalised learning, assessment, and data-informed decision-making, reflect on ethics, wellbeing and safeguarding considerations around use of AI in schools, network and collaborate with peers on shared challenges and opportunities.

"In this changing framework of AI, leaders need to develop skills to steer the community safely while incorporating AI practices in school. Collaboration between industry and schools can replace fear with enthusiasm and positivity as we walk into the future together," Added Dipika Rao.

A highlight of the conference was Ann Palmer's session on meaningful AI leadership, where she urged school leaders to move beyond viewing AI as a "tool" and instead treat it as a catalyst for rethinking pedagogy, leadership culture and school operations. Delegates explored how AI can support differentiated instruction, reduce teacher workload in planning and assessments, and help schools design more intentional student wellbeing strategies.

"The key is recognising the potential that AI brings along. As lead learners, we have to understand its capabilities and embrace technology now. I hope Oakridge will adapt and evolve its leadership within AI framework to be the leaders in education fraternity. I've chosen to come to Oakridge because they have fabulous staff and considerable potential, and I look forward to seeing how leadership training transforms practice and impacts children, leaders, parents, and everyone in the school," said Ann Palmer, international leadership coach and keynote speaker for the conference.

The conference also highlighted Oakridge Gachibowli's journey toward AI readiness, with purposeful use of digital tools to personalise learning and support student growth. Platforms such as Raz-Plus, ManageBac, Turnitin, Revision Village, New Scientist, CPOMS, JSTOR and JCS Online are integrated across year levels to build literacy, track progress, encourage academic honesty, support wellbeing, and connect learners to global resources.

With Leading with AI: Shaping the Future of Education, Oakridge Gachibowli has taken a significant step in convening Hyderabad's education leaders around a shared agenda, ensuring that AI serves as a force for deeper learning, greater inclusion, and future-ready skills for every child.

