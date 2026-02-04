Shares of Bajaj Finance Limited (NSE: BAJFINANCE) fell in early trade on Wednesday, February 4, dropping nearly 0.73%. The stock was trading at INR 957.35, down INR 7.05 on the NSE at around 9:38 am IST. Bajaj Finance reported its Q3FY26 numbers on February 2, after market hours. In the December quarter, Bajaj Finance reported a 6% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit at INR 3,977.85 crore, as compared to INR 4,246.54 crore in Q3FY25. Stock Market Holidays in February 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, February 4:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)