Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the seventh consecutive year, Oakridge International School in Mohali has been named the Best International Day School in Punjab by EducationWorld India School Rankings 2022-2023.

It is well known that EducationWorld conducts the largest and most comprehensive school ratings and rankings survey in the world. This survey is based on in-person interviews with around 12000 informed stakeholders in school education across the nation.

Also Read | #ShowbizUpdate: #NakuulMehta and #DishaParmar Will Quit #BadeAccheLagteHain2 as the Show … – Latest Tweet by Delhi Times.

Oakridge has consistently provided education of the finest quality in line with international curricula (IB and CAIE in this case). The school encourages a wide variety of learning styles outside of the traditional academic learning approach with a focus on offering students a global learning perspective.

It offers age-appropriate learning methodologies across early years, primary school, middle years, and diploma programs. Every student receives a wide range of engaging programs, from extracurricular activities, sports and wellness, cultural activities, volunteer work, literary workshops, and more, to the integration of all the disciplines included in the worldwide curricula. The dedication and hard work of the world-class teachers at Oakridge has a great role to play.

Also Read | Delhi Government Starts Free Sex Reassignment Surgery in Govt Hospitals After DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Intervention.

Being a part of the world's leading premium school organization, Nord Anglia Education, Oakridge students engage with peers from all 82 Nord Anglia Schools spread across 32 countries. The school focuses on creating compassionate, future-ready individuals who can make a positive impact on the world through the notion of the best curriculum and life skills. For students and staff, Oakridge serves as a second home because of its beautiful green campus' accessibility to nature's goodness and all its cutting-edge amenities. The award demonstrates the unwavering dedication of all the stakeholders and students to achieve academic excellence and their overall development.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman Kalra, Principal at Oakridge Mohali said, "The school is all about finding the ideal harmony between the intellect and the heart. With the aid of a top-notch faculty that has received training in innovative teaching techniques and cutting-edge educational technologies, we develop our students to be future-ready. Through the creation of a dynamic learning environment, we equip our kids to succeed in academics, athletics, and music while instilling in them principles of compassion and teamwork."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)