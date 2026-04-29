Business News | Ob & Gob Ice Cream: Dairy Day Launches QCom-First Ice Cream Brand to Redefine At-Home Sundae Indulgence

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Dairy Day Ice Cream has announced the launch of its premium, new-age ice cream brand, Ob & Gob, designed exclusively for quick commerce (QCom). The launch marks a strategic step in building a house of brands, with Dairy Day Ice Cream continuing as a strong retail, omnichannel brand over the past 24 years, while Ob & Gob is purpose-built for the fast-growing QCom ecosystem. Together, this twin-pronged approach enables the company to scale rapidly across channels in an evolving ice cream market.

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Ob & Gob leverages Dairy Day's strong product expertise and optimized supply chain to deliver a premium, differentiated experience for the new-age consumer, while benefiting from the company's R&D capabilities and cost efficiencies.

The brand has been conceptualized based on two key insights. First, the emergence of a clear opportunity to build an ice cream brand designed exclusively for QCom, with channel-first thinking embedded across the marketing mix. Second, a surge in consumer interest in indulgent, multi-flavoured, multi-textured sundaes, evident from the increased footfall at leading ice cream parlours across the country.

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Bringing these insights to life, Ob & Gob introduces a distinctive "ice cream in a can" format, inspired by the concept of chaos packaging, where formats from one category are reimagined for another to break clutter and drive attention. This globally proven approach has powered disruptive brands such as Liquid Death and Graza. With its transparent can format, Ob & Gob delivers a ready-to-eat sundae experience at home, while leveraging the familiarity and ubiquity of beverage cans.

"Over the years, we've seen how consumer expectations from categories like ice cream are evolving, with a faster shift towards more spontaneous, on-demand indulgence," said Mr. Saurabh Kasat, Director & CFO, Dairy Day Ice Cream. "Quick commerce has accelerated this shift, and with Ob & Gob, we wanted to create a brand that is purpose-built for this ecosystem. It's not just about the product, but about rethinking format, experience, and accessibility to match how consumers want to indulge today."

Each product is designed as a layered, multi-textured sundae, combining ice cream, cake, toppings, and syrup to ensure that no two bites feel the same. The initial range includes Vanilla & Choco Brownie, Tiramisu & Fudge, Strawberry & Cheesecake, and Mango & Choco Crunch. Available in 200 ml cans priced at ₹250, the products cater to both individual indulgence and shared occasions.

"With Ob & Gob, we set out to reimagine ice cream as a multi-sensory experience while ensuring the format works seamlessly for QCom," said Arvind Ramachandran, Vice President - Marketing, Dairy Day Ice Cream. "The can format allows us to deliver a layered experience, is visually very evocative, allows for easy storage & delivery and stands out on digital platforms, making it well suited for a QCom-first portfolio."

The brand identity and packaging have been developed by Witchcraft Studio, led by Vidit Agarwal who has several prominent new-age brands to his credit, and they are crafted to win in the QCom environment, especially at the thumbnail level. The visual language and tonality are designed to resonate with a social-first audience, ensuring strong cut-through in digital discovery moments.

Ob & Gob will be available across leading QCom platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now, with an initial focus on key metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Dairy Day continues its strong growth momentum with the brand crossing the 1000 Cr mark this year. In this process, its QCom business has more than doubled over the past year, contributing close to 7% of its revenue. The launch of Ob & Gob is expected to significantly strengthen the company's QCom play, with channel contribution projected to double again over the next few years.

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